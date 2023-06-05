Ally Global Logistics Rebrands to The AGL Group

WEYMOUTH, Mass., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AGL Group, formerly known as Ally Global Logistics, announced today its rebranding initiative to enhance its brand identity and market position, reflecting the company's evolution and growth over the years. The AGL Group is committed to providing innovative and efficient logistics solutions to clients across various industries, leveraging technology and extensive operational knowledge.

"Our rebranding to The AGL Group represents our commitment to offering exceptional logistics solutions to our clients," said Stephen A. Zambo, CEO of The AGL Group. "Our new brand identity better reflects our vision and values, as well as our position as a leader in the logistics industry."

The company will retain the same ownership, leadership, and high-quality service that have earned the trust and loyalty of its clients. The AGL Group moved over 35,000 loads in 2022, covering various industries, including forest products, machinery, nuts, pallets and produce.

"We will continue to invest in our technology, people, and infrastructure to provide the best possible service to our clients," added Zambo.

The AGL Group's rebranding effort includes a new logo, website, and marketing materials. Their push to become more tech focused will provide a more user-friendly interface and improved navigation through their clients' shipment cycle. AGL aims to make their clients' lives easier through shipping with them. "The AGL Group, making lives easier through simplifying your supply chain".

About The AGL Group

The AGL Group is a leading domestic and international full-service logistics provider that offers customized solutions to any need. The company is committed to providing the most innovative and efficient services that meet the unique needs of its clients to make their lives easier.

