INTRODUCING THE CHEEZ-IT® STOP -- FEATURING 'THE WORLD'S FIRST AND ONLY CHEEZ-IT PUMP' THAT LITERALLY FILLS YOUR CAR WITH CRACKERS

Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT

America's beloved road trip snack is kicking off the summer season with an absurdly delicious desert destination designed for road-trippers and adventure-seeking Cheez-It® superfans

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Picture this: You're driving along the desert highway toward your summer road trip destination. You're hungry, staring at the road ahead when you swear you see a beacon of your favorite travel snack, Cheez-It®, in the distance. No, it's not a mirage. It's the Cheez-It Stop – the biggest, cheeziest roadside attraction to ever grace America's beloved highways and byways.

INTRODUCING THE CHEEZ-IT® STOP — FEATURING ‘THE WORLD’S FIRST AND ONLY CHEEZ-IT PUMP’ THAT LITERALLY FILLS YOUR CAR WITH CRACKERS.(PRNewswire)

Located deep in the California desert, this 100% real destination invites road trippers to fuel up with their favorite 100% real cheese snack at a first-of-its-kind roadside fill station…and we mean literally. Just when you thought you'd seen it all, the Cheez-It Stop replaces car fuel with snack fuel, boasting the World's First and Only Cheez-It Pump that literally pumps a stream of Cheez-It bags right into your car window. Why? Because what's a road trip without Cheez-It crackers to snack on? Not only is it an absurdly delicious invention, but also completely free for visitors.

"We know many Cheez-It fans love to travel and they never hit the road without their beloved Cheez-It. We created this brand-first desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips and encourage fans who Want It. Need It. Cheez-It. to fuel up throughout their adventures," said Erin Storm, brand senior director for Cheez-It. "The Cheez-It Stop will wow with exclusive merch, massive, sharable Cheez-It visuals and aisles stocked with our famous crackers — we can't wait to see you there."

Step inside the Cheez-It Stop where road-trippers and Cheez-It fans will take a trip back in time to the nostalgic roadside gift shops of yesteryear, complete with absurdly cheezy mementos and hard-to-find Cheez-It flavors that aren't just a want, but a need. Visitors will find Instagram-worthy aisles stocked with road trip essentials like nostalgic Cheez-It Stop collectables, exclusive cheezy merch and a variety of the most beloved Cheez-It flavors. Visitors can shop it all, as these items will be available for purchase to commemorate their visit to this epic oasis.

The Cheez-It Stop is open for one week only starting today, June 5, through Sunday, June 11, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. PST daily located at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree, a perfectly situated desert destination for fans looking to make the 128-mile drive from Los Angeles or the 168-mile trek from San Diego.

Hungry for more ways to Want It. Need It. Cheez-It? Be sure to follow @CheezIt and #CheezItStop on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, plus, shop exclusive leftover and existing merch drops on cheezit.com to get in on the Cheez-It Stop fun no matter your location.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

INTRODUCING THE CHEEZ-IT® STOP — FEATURING ‘THE WORLD’S FIRST AND ONLY CHEEZ-IT PUMP’ THAT LITERALLY FILLS YOUR CAR WITH CRACKERS.(PRNewswire)
INTRODUCING THE CHEEZ-IT® STOP — FEATURING ‘THE WORLD’S FIRST AND ONLY CHEEZ-IT PUMP’ THAT LITERALLY FILLS YOUR CAR WITH CRACKERS.(PRNewswire)
INTRODUCING THE CHEEZ-IT® STOP — FEATURING ‘THE WORLD’S FIRST AND ONLY CHEEZ-IT PUMP’ THAT LITERALLY FILLS YOUR CAR WITH CRACKERS.(PRNewswire)
