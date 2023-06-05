LOUD AND LIVE ANNOUNCES U.S. TOUR OF EL ALFA

"La Leyenda Del Dembow" Tour Will Begin on October 12 and Will Visit Nine Cities

MIAMI, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing, and media company, has thrilled fans with the highly anticipated tour of the undisputed dembow king, El Alfa. The "La Leyenda del Dembow" Tour kicks off on October 12th at the Smart Financial Centre in Houston, Texas, and will make its way through eight additional cities, including Los Angeles, Boston, Washington DC, Miami, Ft. Myers, Reading, and Orlando. The tour culminates with a grand finale on December 15th at Chicago's Rosemont Theatre in Illinois.

El Alfa, also known as "El Jefe," is a talented urban music composer and arranger who has risen to become the Dominican Republic's number-one artist. With unmatched passion and dedication, he has elevated dembow and his country's culture to unprecedented heights, earning three Platinum and four gold albums certified by the esteemed Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). From his humble beginnings in 2007 to his explosive breakthrough in late 2008, Emanuel Herrera Batista, his birth name, has conquered the global music scene. Currently, at the peak of his career, El Alfa captivates audiences worldwide with his tours and concerts, while leading his own record label, El Jefe Records. His dedicated team ensures the widespread distribution and supervision of his music on digital platforms. Boasting over 3 million YouTube subscribers and approaching the incredible milestone of one billion views, El Alfa is an undeniable sensation. On Spotify, his music continues to make waves, ranking among the top 400 most-streamed artists globally.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Monday, June 5th at 10 AM (local time).

On June 7th, 2023, at 10 AM, tickets will be released to the public through theater box offices and ticketing platforms including www.ticketmaster.com, www.axs.com, www.atgtickets.com TICKETMASTER, AXS, and ATG Tickets.





DATE CITY STATE VENUE TICKET PLATFORM Thursday, October 12, 2023 HOUSTON TX SMART FINANCIAL CENTRE ATG TICKETS Sunday, October 15, 2023 LOS ANGELES CA MICROSOFT THEATER AXS Saturday, October 28, 2023 BOSTON MA AGGANIS ARENA TICKETMASTER Sunday, October 29, 2023 WASHINGTON DC EAGLEBANK ARENA TICKETMASTER Saturday, November 25, 2023 MIAMI FL KASEYA CENTER TICKETMASTER Thursday, November 30, 2023 FT. MYERS FL HERTZ ARENA TICKETMASTER Sunday, December 3, 2023 READING PA SANTANDER ARENA TICKETMASTER Sunday, December 10, 2023 ORLANDO FL AMWAY CENTER TICKETMASTER Friday, December 15, 2023 CHICAGO IL ROSEMONT THEATRE TICKETMASTER

About Loud And Live:

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

