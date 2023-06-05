SOLMETEX, LLC ACQUIRES IMPLADENT LTD.

-- Combination Adds Attractive Regenerative Dental Technology Products --

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and QUEENS, N.Y., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solmetex, LLC, the dental industry's leading provider of dental waterline products and modern dental isolation solutions, today announced that it has acquired Impladent Ltd., a provider of a broad range of innovative and affordable regenerative materials including bone grafts and resorbable membranes used in tooth extraction procedures. The combination creates a diversified dental company with a strong portfolio of leading products across dental waterline treatment, modern dental isolation, and regenerative biomaterials. The combined Company will continue its commitment to strengthen and expand partnerships built with individual dental practices and Dental Service Organizations across the U.S. and global dental markets.

Impladent brings nearly 40 years of excellence and leadership in regenerative dental solutions and its products are highly regarded by dentists for their efficacy and ease-of-use. Impladent's flagship product, the OsteoGen® Plug, is a one-step solution for socket preservation without the need for a membrane. As part of the Solmetex platform, Impladent will continue to expand and strengthen its ability to develop and market innovative products.

Gene Dorff, Solmetex's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are proud to partner with a leader and innovator in regenerative dental technology. We believe the addition of Impladent to our offering will unlock meaningful growth in new areas. I look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with the Impladent team and execute on our plans for future expansion."

Andrew Valen, Impladent's President, offered, "We are eager to partner with Solmetex to help launch our next phase of growth and accelerate expansion into new markets with new products." Maurice Valen, Impladent Founder and CEO, added, "After nearly 40 years operating as a family company, we are confident that Solmetex is the right partner at the right time to take Impladent to the next level."

Solmetex's existing investors, including Avista Capital Partners ("Avista"), supported the transaction.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT SOLMETEX, LLC

Solmetex is the largest closed-loop dental amalgam waste compliance service provider in North America, and provides a variety of dental consumables and equipment to the dental market with a focus on the dental waterline, infection control, and modern dental isolation technology. The company's NXT Hg5™ Series of Amalgam Separators and recycling program, which treat dental wastewater, is highly regarded as the best solution for regulatory compliance. Solmetex is widely recognized as the single trusted source for comprehensive environmental solutions for their dental waste needs. For further information, visit www.solmetex.com

ABOUT IMPLADENT

Impladent Ltd. develops and markets a broad range of innovative and affordable regenerative materials, including bone graft products and resorbable membranes. For over 30 years, Impladent Ltd. has been recognized as a leader in the innovation and development of synthetic resorbable bone grafts. In 1985, Impladent Ltd. introduced OsteoGen® Synthetic Bioactive Resorbable Graft (SBRG) used for bone augmentation and repair of alveolar defects. OsteoGen® Non-Ceramic Crystals are physiochemically and crystallographically equivalent to human trabecular bone making this product a pure alloplast. More recently, Impladent Ltd. introduced the OsteoGen® Bone Grafting Plugs, the one step solution for socket preservation without the need for a membrane. The OsteoGen® Plug combines our OsteoGen® bone graft with a bovine achilles tendon carrier to yield the easiest and most affordable way to graft your extraction sites. Impladent Ltd. is committed to developing regenerative products that meet the needs and interests of the doctor, while having the safety and comfort of the patient in mind. For more information, visit www.impladentltd.com.

ABOUT AVISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS

Founded in 2005, Avista Capital is a leading New York-based private equity firm with over $8 billion invested in more than 40 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – targeting product and technology businesses with clear scale potential across six sub-sectors experiencing strong tailwinds. The team is supported by a group of seasoned Strategic Executives enhancing the entire investment process through strategic insight, operational oversight, and senior counsel, which helps drive growth and performance, while fostering sustainable businesses and creating long-term value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.avistacap.com.

Media Contact:

Judy Adelman

Lanmark360

jadelman@lanmark360.com

Daniel Yunger / Jon Morgan / Hallie Wolff

Kekst CNC

daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com / jonathan.morgan@kekstcnc.com / hallie.wolff@kekstcnc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Solmetex, LLC