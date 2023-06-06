Airborne Weapons Systems (AWS) Support Services Contract at the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) Award to Synectic Solutions, Inc.

CAMARILLO, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synectic Solutions, Inc. (SSI) is a Missile expert company led by Mr. Scott Koslow. SSI, which is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned company (SDVOSB) with 25 years of experience supporting Navy weapons and combat systems, has been awarded the AWS Support Services Contract supporting the Fleet Weapons Support Team (FWST), the Shipboard Weapons Integration Team (SWIT), and the Missile Sentencing and Inspection (MSI) programs at various locations across the Continental United States (CONUS) and Outside CONUS locations. Through this award, SSI will provide weapons technical representative services for AWS and ensure timely, adequate, and economic maintenance and operation of airborne weapon systems during employment by providing in-service engineering and logistics support for these systems. This effort includes on-site and on-call instruction and training in the installation, operation, maintenance, storage, and modification of weapons ashore and afloat. This effort includes evaluation and demonstrations to ensure facilities aboard ships can safely and efficiently accommodate a new or modified weapon system to prevent loss of life and minimize risk of damage to equipment, aircraft, ships, and facilities. SSI will also support testing, identification, and documentation of weapon system discrepancies and deficiencies, and logistical data management associated with these efforts. Scott Koslow responded stating, "I am honored and privileged to continue our longstanding support to the Fleet." This contract holds a potential value of approximately $18 million, starting July 2023 through June 2028.

