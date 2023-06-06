Brand Institute Partners with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals on the Brand Name Development for FDA-Approved INPEFA™ (sotagliflozin)

MIAMI, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its work with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in developing the brand name INPEFA™ (sotagliflozin), which was approved by the FDA on May 26, 2023.

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients' lives. By applying a unique approach to gene science based on Nobel Prize-winning technology, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute team congratulates Lexicon on the FDA approval of INPEFA," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore. "We wish the Lexicon team great success as they introduce this innovative and valuable treatment option to the market."

About Brand Institute and its wholly owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute has a portfolio of over 5,000 marketed healthcare and consumer brands for more than 1,600 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including the FDA, European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada, American Medical Association (AMA), and the WHO. These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

