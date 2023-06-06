British Airways Arrives in Cincinnati - the Airline's 27th U.S. Destination - Bringing a New Choice for International Travel to Customers Across Multiple States

Millions of Travelers in a Metropolitan Area Spanning Three States Now Have an All-New Choice for Nonstop Travel to London and Onward Across the Globe

British Airways Offers Attractive Choices for Leisure and Business Travelers Alike with Elevated Onboard Service to Meet the Needs of Every Kind of Customer

CINCINNATI, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- British Airways (BA) today announced it has officially arrived at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) with the airline's inaugural flight from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) touching down just before 7:30 p.m. local time. The Ohio city becomes the 27th American destination served by British Airways and further advances the United Kingdom flag carrier's position as the largest overseas airline in the United States.

June 5, 2023 – British Airways’ inaugural flight from London Heathrow Airport arrives at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. (PRNewsfoto/British Airways) (PRNewswire)

The central Cincinnati metropolitan area – straddling the Ohio River – is spread across southwestern Ohio, northern Kentucky and extends into portions of southeastern Indiana. This unique positioning introduces British Airways' superior service to an all-new region of the United States home to more than 11 million people within a 120 mile radius of Cincinnati's airport.

"When we look at the Cincinnati region we see a vibrant part of the U.S. with a great mix of business and leisure travelers who have long asked for more international service and global connectivity, which is what made it so attractive to us and why we're confident this new route will be a success," said Neil Chernoff, director of networks and alliances, British Airways. "Our incredibly positive and welcoming conversations with the airport team, the business development community and tourism partners – combined with all the region has to offer visitors from outside the U.S. – were a clear sign that Cincinnati was the right place to expand our flying in America."

Cincinnati-based customers are now just a convenient nonstop flight away from the U.K.'s capital city and all the iconic landmarks and attractions London has to offer. From some of the most well-known like Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, Tower Bridge and Buckingham Palace to hip hot spots like Borough Market, Shoreditch, Battersea and Notting Hill, there's something for every kind of explorer. Cincinnati's corporate community also benefit from service to one of the world's key business centers.

Additionally, British Airways offers convenient connections onward from its home at London Heathrow's Terminal 5 to nearly 200 destinations in 65 countries around the world, including routes with its partnership airlines. The arrival of British Airways links Cincinnati to the globe unlike any other airline in the region.

"We are thrilled this day has come when CVG has nonstop service to and from London-Heathrow," said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. "This flight offers tremendous growth opportunities for business travel, economic development, and tourism between the UK and our region. We are grateful to our partners in Ohio and Kentucky who have supported this flight that will benefit travelers for years to come. I offer a personal thanks to our new friends at British Airways for this opportunity."

British Airways customers arriving to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will be met with a region in the U.S. packed with things to do. Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky are home to variety of sports teams, performing arts venues, museums and parks. Unique neighborhoods like Over-the-Rhine and Covington offer an eclectic mix of restaurants, breweries, cocktail bars and art galleries. And for a taste of history and fine spirits, a trip along Kentucky's Bourbon Trail – which stretches south into the central region of the state – offers visitors a uniquely American experience.

Service between Cincinnati and London operates five times weekly during the current summer flying season and four times weekly during the winter flying season. The all-new new nonstop flights will be flown by various aircraft in the British Airway fleet including the Boeing 777 and Boeing 787. All aircraft serving Cincinnati offer a variety of quintessentially British onboard experiences with three distinct cabins – Club World (business), World Traveler Plus (premium economy) and World Traveler (economy).

Summer Schedule between London (LHR) and Cincinnati (CVG)

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays & Sundays

LHR - CVG Flight #121 CVG - LHR Flight #120 4:05 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. 9:30 p.m. – 10:15 a.m. (+1)

Winter Schedule between London (LHR) and Cincinnati (CVG)

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays & Sundays

LHR - CVG Flight #121 CVG - LHR Flight #120 4:00 p.m. – 6:40 p.m. 8:25 p.m. – 10:10 a.m. (+1)

British Airways offers some 300 weekly transatlantic flights between the U.S. and Europe, the most of any foreign carrier. All American cities are served by spacious wide-body aircraft with multiple cabins of service. Additionally, the airline proudly offers customers flights to more destination to and from London than any other carrier, giving customers access to one of the world's most extensive flight networks.

About British Airways

As a global airline and the UK's flag carrier, British Airways has been flying its customers to where they need to be for more than 100 years. The airline connects Britain with the world and the world with Britain, operating one of the most extensive international scheduled airline route networks together with its joint business, codeshare and franchise partners. British Airways flies to destinations in more than 65 countries. Its principal place of business is London, with its main home at Heathrow Terminal 5. In 2021, the airline won six Business Traveller Awards including Best Short-Haul Carrier, Best Airport Lounge, Best Frequent Flyer Programme, Best Travel App and Best New Seat. In September 2021, British Airways launched its sustainability programme, BA Better World, committing to put sustainability at the heart of everything it does and with a clear roadmap to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. British Airways is a founding member of the airline alliance oneworld, which serves around 1,000 destinations across the globe. The latest information on the measures British Airways is taking to ensure its customers have a safe experience when travelling can be found on ba.com. The British Airways press office can be contacted at press.office@ba.com. To book visit BA.com and connect on Facebook @BritishAirways and Instagram @british_airways.

About CVG Airport

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) welcomed more than 7.6 million passengers in 2022 representing a 21% increase over 2021. CVG offers the lowest airfares in the region and 50+ nonstop destinations, which now includes nonstop service to London Heathrow (LHR) on British Airways, the airport's 14th airline. CVG is the 7th largest cargo airport in North America with two powerhouses on campus continuing to drive growth: Amazon Air's megahub, and DHL Express' Global Superhub for the Americas. With an annual impact of $6.8 billion on the local economy, the airport drives regional growth and remains a leader in aviation innovation. Learn more at CVGairport.com.

