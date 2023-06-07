Bonita K. Black Joins Lucosky Brookman as Partner and Head of Public Finance Practice Area.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP (www.lucbro.com), a leading corporate finance and securities law firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Bonita Black as Partner and the new head of the firm's Public Finance Practice Area. With her exceptional expertise and industry knowledge, Bonita Black brings a wealth of experience to further strengthen the firm's capabilities in public finance.

Bonita Black is a highly accomplished attorney and community leader. Her practice focuses on acting as bond, trustee, issuer's, borrower's, lender's, underwriter's and disclosure counsel in corporate (conduit) and municipal finance transactions on both a taxable and tax-exempt basis. She has acted as counsel to Fortune 500 companies including Amazon, KFC and U.S. Bank N.A., and many others. Her diverse experience includes representing national and community banks, issuers, housing authorities, non-profits, gas and electric companies, water and sewer companies, utilities, community organization and healthcare organizations. She is also highly experienced in mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, securities law, corporate and structured finance, securitizations, non-profit law, and corporate governance issues.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bonita Black to our firm as a Partner and the head of our Public Finance Practice Area," said Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner at Lucosky Brookman LLP. "Bonita's extensive experience in public finance, coupled with her exceptional legal skills and industry knowledge, will significantly enhance the Firm's ability to provide comprehensive legal services to our clients. Bonita has a remarkable track record of representing Fortune 500 companies, banks, housing authorities, utilities, and non-profit organizations. Her deep understanding of numerous industries, coupled with her ability to navigate complex legal issues, makes her a trusted advisor to clients seeking expert guidance in the public finance arena and beyond."

Prior to joining Lucosky Brookman, Bonita was a partner at K&L Gates LLP. She is a former member of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees, a current member of the University of Louisville President's Council, and a graduate of Harvard Law School.

"I am excited to join Lucosky Brookman and lead the Public Finance Practice Area," said Bonita Black. "The firm's commitment to excellence, client-centric approach, and dedication to delivering exceptional legal services align perfectly with my own values. I look forward to leveraging my experience and working closely with the talented team at Lucosky Brookman to further strengthen our presence in the public finance sector."

