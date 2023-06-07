GlobalMed®, a Partner with Valor Healthcare, Awarded Contract to Provide Remote Patient Monitoring to the VA Office of Connected Care

72,000 veterans with chronic care needs are currently enrolled in VA RPM-HT.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed, the leading provider of virtual health solutions to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), is a leading partner on the Valor Healthcare Team awarded to deliver Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) services to the VA's Office of Connected Care. This partnership is part of the $1 billion VA Telehealth Support IDIQ Contract recently awarded to four companies, including Valor Healthcare.

As part of this partnership, GlobalMed will provide software integration and security services to enable RPM services for veterans across the United States. GlobalMed's technology will provide veterans with high-quality healthcare services from the comfort of their homes without needing to travel to a VA facility.

In 2021 GlobalMed received an Authority to Operate on the Defense Health Agency's (DHA) Medical Community of Interest network, which enabled DHA to provide virtual health services to active duty Servicemembers, dependents, and retirees. This new RPM services contract will allow GlobalMed to continue to increase healthcare access to our nation's military veterans.

"We are honored to be partnering with Valor Healthcare to expand telehealth services to the veteran community," said Joel E. Barthelemy, Founder and CEO of GlobalMed. "Our solutions will enable veterans to receive the care they need, when they need it, regardless of their location. Expanding access to care for veterans is core to our vision of creating A World Without Disparity of Care™."

GlobalMed's partner, Valor Healthcare, has a long history of providing exceptional primary care, mental health, and wellness services to veterans across the United States and is well-positioned to provide RPM services in partnership with GlobalMed and other teaming partners.

