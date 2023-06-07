Intuitive AI Launches Oscar Pocket -- The First Generative AI Built to Help CPGs, Quick Serve Restaurants, and Municipalities to Empower People to Better Sort and Recycle Their Waste

Intuitive AI Launches Oscar Pocket -- The First Generative AI Built to Help CPGs, Quick Serve Restaurants, and Municipalities to Empower People to Better Sort and Recycle Their Waste

Building on the company's vision to help global enterprises better manage and reduce waste, Oscar Pocket allows anyone to ask "how do I recycle this?" — eliminating guesswork and frustration

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuitive AI , developer of the industry-leading zero waste platform, today announced the launch of Oscar Pocket to help make the recycling of the world's most popular brands accessible and intuitive. With today's announcement, Intuitive AI has launched the beta version of Oscar Pocket for consumers and is inviting brands to collaborate so they can start making an immediate impact on global waste reduction.

Visit Oscar Pocket's website to get early access now. The company will launch the full version of the product in the coming weeks.

The global waste management market was valued at $1.6 trillion in 2020, and Intuitive estimates that it costs global enterprises $300 billion largely due to ever-changing regulations, packaging materials, and lack of measurement tools to track how much is generated.

It also has arguably never been more confusing for individual consumers to know how to sort their trash properly. When someone visits a coffee shop, which bin should their empty cup go into? It's estimated that less than 30 percent of people actually sort it correctly since just over 2 percent of waste is being recycled globally in part due to wish-cycling. Wish-cycling is when people just chuck it in any of the bins, assuming someone else will eventually sort it to its proper place. However, this rarely happens, and it only makes waste management more difficult for the business.

"Everyone understands how important it is to manage our waste properly, but it's shocking to see the lack of tools or sensors in the industry to help with this. You can only manage what you can measure, and measuring waste has been made virtually impossible by those that currently manage it," said Hassan Murad, Co-Founder & CEO of Intuitive AI. "We've always wanted to make waste sorting and knowledge accessible across the world for the average consumer and with Oscar Pocket this is what we're actually doing. Oscar Pocket is like Siri, Google or ChatGPT but for reducing your waste, getting better at composting, finding the best way to dispose of your electronics, or getting tips on living a zero-waste lifestyle."

Oscar Pocket builds on Intuitive AI's Oscar Platform by augmenting its real-time trash detection capabilities with generative AI that is capable of recognizing a product and providing a simple and creative answer on how to properly dispose of it. By clarifying how the trash should be sorted before the object is thrown away, Intuitive AI eliminates the guesswork. Intuitive will also be enabling a quick recognition feature so people can learn where an item goes just by using their phone's camera and Oscar Pocket would reward people the more they use it.

"Waste minimization extends to every stage of our operations – from what we purchase and serve to our overall dining and guest experience," said Hugo Henri, Head of International Technology Innovation at Aramark. "Thanks to our partnership with Intuitive AI, and their Oscar Platform, we're reducing our environmental footprint, demonstrating our commitment to sustainability while creating a fun and exciting experience for our clients across six countries in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America."

Intuitive AI was founded in 2019 by Murad and Vivek Vyas with the goal to tackle the global waste crisis. The company has since grown to have more than 80 Fortune 500 customers across multiple industries in North America, Europe, APAC, and LATAM.

About Intuitive AI

Intuitive AI has developed the industry standard, AI-driven, zero-waste platform. The Oscar Zero-Waste Platform helps global enterprises manage, measure, reduce waste and optimize costs - from your plate to the dumpster. Our vision is to eliminate the burning, dumping, landfilling, littering, and polluting across land, sea, and space. Oscar is deployed across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia and works with leading organizations and partners such as Aramark, Sodexo, & Compass Group.

For more information - please visit intuitiveai.ca , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

View original content:

SOURCE Intuitive AI