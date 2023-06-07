OneTrust's Consent Management Platform (CMP) is Google Certified

Google's publisher and developer partners in the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom can use OneTrust to meet Google's new CMP requirements

ATLANTA, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, announces that OneTrust's consent management platform (CMP) is now Google certified, enabling partners using Google publisher products to meet their compliance requirements with IAB Europe's Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF). OneTrust's CMP helps advertisers and marketers deliver transparency and consistency in their privacy-first experiences and practice the responsible use of data.

As a Google certified CMP, OneTrust enables Google partners to drive transparency in their consent experiences

"Marketers, advertisers, and publishers are facing a changing modern privacy landscape," said Alex Cash, Director of Strategy, Consent & Preferences at OneTrust. "The companies who will gain a competitive edge are responding by embracing privacy by design. As a Google certified CMP, OneTrust enables Google partners to drive transparency in their consent experiences, ultimately protecting their ad monetization. By providing our customers with a single platform for consent and preference management, they can activate consented data at speed and scale, demonstrate responsible data use, and ultimately build trust with their audiences."

Helping publishers comply with Google's new CMP requirements

To promote transparency, consistency, and control during the consent experience, Google will soon require all partners using their publisher products, specifically Google AdSense, Google Ad Manager, and Google AdMob, to use a Google certified CMP that integrates with IAB Europe's TCF when serving ads to users in the European Economic Area or the UK.

Now, Google partners can use OneTrust's CMP to meet this requirement. OneTrust integrates with IAB Europe's TCF and meets both the TCF's and Google's CMP specifications. Publishers using OneTrust's CMP can protect ad monetization by delivering consent-based advertising in Europe.

No-code workflows and integrations to enforce and revoke consent

OneTrust's CMP paired with Privacy Rights Automation helps eliminate manual processes and improve efficiency. No-code workflows and integrations dynamically enforce or revoke consent statuses across first-party and third-party systems. This means marketers can promote data collection and processing accountability across web, mobile, and app experiences, and govern consumer privacy decisions in systems such as Google's advertising products, Adobe Experience Platform, Segment, Snowflake, Tealium, and more.

One platform to collect purpose-based consent and first-party data

In order to meet regulatory requirements and fulfill first-party data strategies, companies need to collect consent and first-party data while maintaining privacy preferences across platforms and systems that activate user data. However, disparate tools and platforms can create complexity and issues throughout the tech stack. Along with being a Google certified CMP, OneTrust's unified consent and preference management platform helps organizations power omnichannel engagements by capturing and activating consented data at scale.

Now, OneTrust integrates cookie banners, first-party data web forms, preference centers, and out-of-the-box integrations into a single platform. This helps companies collect and track purpose-based consent and first-party data from first touch point and beyond. Teams can improve tech stack efficiencies and streamline digital experiences by proactively collecting consent from users across web, mobile, and CTV, and connecting consent records to person-based identifiers.

To learn more about Google's new CMP requirements:

