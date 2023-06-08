Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Recognized on CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 List

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Converge to its 2023 Solution Provider 500 list. Converge placed #31 on this year's list, marking the fourth time the Company has been named to the SP500.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $475.9 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers impacting today's IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

"It's a distinct honor to recognize CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500. These are today's top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making this list the go-to resource for creating strategic partnerships among technology vendors and today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My heartfelt congratulations go out to each of these companies for the significant impact they make on the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

"Converge is proud to be named to CRN's SP500 list for the fourth year in a row," stated Shaun Maine, Group CEO of Converge. "To have once again moved up in the rankings and be placed within the top 50 of the best integrators, service providers, and IT consultants in North America is a testament to the dedication of the Converge team and continued growth and success of the Company."

CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

