Smashburger Appoints Jose Miñana Jr. as Interim President

DENVER, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smashburger, the leading fast-casual restaurant chain renowned for its hand-smashed to order burgers, announced today that Jose Miñana Jr. has been appointed as interim president of Smashburger in place of Carl Bachmann upon his departure from the company on June 30th. Miñana is the chief sustainability and public affairs officer for Smashburger's parent company, Jollibee Foods Corporation, and will serve as the president until the permanent lead executive has been appointed.

Miñana has over 25 years of experience working for the Jollibee Foods Corporation and has held multiple positions within the global restaurant company. Before being named the chief sustainability and public affairs officer in 2019, Miñana was the group president for Jollibee Foods Corporation's business across the North American continent. Additionally, he spent time leading business development for the global restaurant company's brands in Vietnam and Philippines.

"I'm honored to work closely with the Smashburger leadership team at such an exciting time for the brand. We will look to maintain the strong momentum that Smashburger has built and accelerate our nationwide expansion in both new and existing markets," said Miñana.

"We are confident that Miñana and our committed Smashburger leadership team will continue to build on this year's gains and position the company for more success in the coming months," said Ernesto Tanmantiong, president and chief executive officer of Jollibee Foods Corporation. "We thank Carl for his valuable contributions to Smashburger since joining our team in 2019."

Founded in 2007 in Denver, CO, Smashburger is a better-burger brand known for its innovative approach to crafting delicious and high-quality burgers. From the way the burgers are cooked, to the unique flavors they offer, Smashburger is constantly pushing the boundaries of what a burger can be. With 240 locations across 34 states and seven countries, Smashburger is the quickest fast casual concept to hit the 200-restaurant milestone and has sustained consistent growth due to its ongoing brand innovation, which helps drive store profitability and build guest loyalty. This past year, the brand also redefined its portfolio with the launch of a new restaurant design with some locations offering a full-service bar.

Smashburger® is a leading fast-casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as Brussels sprouts and SmashFries®, and hand-spun shakes. Founded in 2007 in Denver, Colorado, Smashburger is a recognized Stevie American Business Award winner and was ranked as one of Fast Casual's top 25 brands in its 2023 Top 100 Movers & Shakers Award. The brand has - 240 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 34 states and seven countries. To learn more, visit smashburgerfranchising.com.

