Thailand's largest destination development project 'The Forestias' launches newest residential component 'Signature Series' luxury residences

"The Forestias Signature Series residences are designed to meet the needs of people who enjoy living in bigger condominiums, surrounded by nature and with easy access to the wide range of conveniences and services of city-centre life."

Mr. Yuthana Tantiyanon, President, Property Business Management - MQDC

BANGKOK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MQDC (Magnolia Quality Development Corporation), one of Thailand's leading property developers, today, announced that it is building a new 44-floor residential component branded as The Forestias Signature Series residences at its 64-hectare, US$ 3.7 billion 'The Forestias' development in eastern Bangkok in the rapidly developing 'Eastern Economic Corridor'.

View from Canopy Walk to The Forestias Signature Series (PRNewswire)

'The Forestias' is Thailand's largest private sector property development project and is also the location of the ultra-luxury Six Senses Residences in Thailand. The Forestias Signature Series residences building is located immediately next to the 4.8-hectare forest at the heart of The Forestias and is directly connected to a 1.6-kilometre 'Canopy Walk' elevated walkway that winds through the forest.

Mr. Yuthana Tantiyanon, President, Property Business Management, MQDC, said, "The Forestias Signature Series residences are for people who enjoy living in bigger condominiums, surrounded by nature and with easy access to the wide range of conveniences and services of city-centre life that's offered at The Forestias. We have only 122 spacious residences, and every unit has panoramic views over the forest and the magical festivals regularly organised in and above the forest."

Home sizes start from 140 square metres and go up to 350 square metres, with a 917-square metre penthouse on the 43rd floor. There are multiple options for the number of bedrooms, ranging from two up to five bedrooms. Prices for the freehold homes begin at around US$1.1 million for a two-bedroom unit, with three-bedroom homes beginning at around US$1.4 million.

The building has been designed by Foster+Partners and the overall concept places great emphasis on privacy for residents.

"To ensure maximum privacy for residents, every residence has a private lift lobby and carefully designed floor layouts. The building also has multiple service corridors and service stairways that allow technicians to service many building systems without going inside a home and to constantly maintain the building to a premium standard without spending much time in public spaces," he said.

Among other special features of the Signature Series residences are the abundance of outdoor sitting areas including private gardens, a multi-purpose lawn, and a forest terrace.

Construction is expected to be completed at the end of 2025. Piling has already been completed and the basement floor is currently under construction.

Mr. Tantiyanon said that special VVIP pricing privileges worth more than 70,000 US dollars are offered on the first 30 units booked before Friday 30th June, together with other privileges at Indigo Hotel facilities that are worth around 14,000 US dollars.

Mr. Kittiphun Ouiyamaphun, MQDC's President responsible The Forestias development, said, "Our four other branded residential offerings at The Forestias have already received an outstanding response and sales in those projects currently exceed 630 million US dollars."

"I believe the strong interest is due to more people wanting to live in a healthier environment like ours, with a lot of green space around them, and one that has been purposefully designed for healthier living by some of the world's most respected firms. I think the confidence that people have in the high investment potential of these residential properties because of our location in the Eastern Economic Corridor has also been a driving force boosting their attractiveness," he said.

The Signature Series residences are located close to the Hotel Indigo at The Forestias, with a passageway directly connecting the two buildings.

"The easy connectivity to a hotel and its many food and beverage as well as other services and facilities provides an important extra benefit for home-owners," Mr. Ouiyamaphun said.

Other residential projects at The Forestias are already at an advanced stage of construction and include the Six Senses Residences The Forestias, Mulberry Grove Villas, Mulberry Grove condominiums, Whizdom condominiums, and The Aspen Tree condominiums and Sky Villa residences that offer 'Holistic Lifetime Care' services and facilities.

The Forestias is a new global prototype for a town development that has every aspect purposefully designed for healthier living.

It is a community that has large areas of parkland and residential properties under multiple brands that appeal to different lifestyles and age-groups, as well as numerous community and commercial components with a focus on healthy living and environmental quality, including space for offices, a sports complex, lifestyle and family entertainment facilities, retail and food & beverage outlets, a Town Centre for community activities and cultural pursuits, a Family Centre and multiple markets.

The Forestias is designed and being built by some of the world's most respected experts and has already received more than 40 global awards for its focus on healthy living and environmental quality.

