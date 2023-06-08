WebMD Health Services To Acquire Limeade

Combination to further drive immersive culture transformation with holistic well-being solutions.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Health Services, a leader in holistic well-being solutions, and a part of WebMD Health Corp., today announced its intent to acquire Limeade, an immersive employee well-being company.

The transaction brings together two organizations that share similar core values rooted in empowering individuals to make educated health and well-being decisions. Limeade creates healthy employee experiences helping organizations reduce burnout and turnover while increasing well-being and engagement for millions of employees at over 1,000 organizations worldwide. Both WebMD Health Services and Limeade are pioneers in developing organizational well-being programs and creating meaningful behavior change. Each entity brings complementary strengths to the table, creating the most comprehensive well-being solutions in the market.

"Limeade and WebMD Health Services are two purpose-driven organizations with more than 40 years of combined experience driving positive health behavior changes for employees and members," said John Harrison, General Manager of WebMD Health Services. "Together the combined organization will re-energize the market delivering the most comprehensive, holistic well-being solution and services that help organizations build a culture of well-being that inspires a happier, healthier, and more engaged population."

With more than 700 employees worldwide and an average tenure of over seven years, the combined entity is poised to deliver innovative, integrated solutions to meet the needs of the market. Added Harrison, "Our combined solutions and services are refreshing; they encompass holistic well-being and listening solutions, condition management and lifestyle health coaching, on-site dedicated well-being services, biometric screening services, and a deep partner ecosystem comprised of 20+ curated partners. We will continue to invest in new innovations that drive immersive culture transformation and navigate employees and members to tailored well-being programs that improve engagement, provide actionable insights, lower health risks, and reduce health care costs."

"Limeade and WebMD Health Services creates the only truly complementary combination of culture and well-being in the market, allowing us to maximize health and well-being for all people and deliver better service, support, and capabilities for our clients. We are confident that the combination will bring together WebMD Health Services human expertise and Limeade technical innovation into a comprehensive solution that will have a positive impact on people and companies worldwide," said Henry Albrecht, Limeade CEO.

The transaction is expected to close within the next quarter, subject to the completion of all necessary regulatory approvals, satisfaction of all closing conditions under the definitive agreement, and shareholder approval.

About Limeade

Limeade is an immersive employee well-being company that creates healthy employee experiences. Limeade Institute science guides its industry-leading software and its own award-winning culture. Today, millions of users in over 100 countries use Limeade solutions to navigate the future of work. By putting well-being at the heart of the employee experience, Limeade reduces burnout and turnover while increasing well-being and engagement – ultimately elevating business performance. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com (ASX listing: LME).

Limeade, Inc. Australian Registered Business Number 637 017 602, a corporation registered under the Washington Business Corporation Act (UBI Number: 602 588 317).

About WebMD Health Services

WebMD Health Services, a part of WebMD Health Corp., has over 25 years of experience driving positive behavior changes. Consumers trust WebMD for reliable, accurate, and clear answers to their most pressing health-related questions. At WebMD Health Services, we tap into these valuable consumer insights to design and implement successful, engaging solutions to help individuals meet their well-being needs. We understand that there are numerous paths to reach well-being goals. Our expertise, combined with a variety of third-party partner integrations, enables us to deliver unique and personalized experiences across a wide range of industries. See how we support these diverse populations at webmdhealthservices.com.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD, an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the health care experience for consumers, patients, health care professionals, employers, health plans, and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the health care journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, Krames, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About Internet Brands

Internet Brands®, headquartered in El Segundo, Calif, is a fully integrated online media and software services company focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal, and Home/Travel. The company's properties and platforms include the WebMD, Medscape, and Henry Schein ONE networks, which are the global leaders in their markets; Nolo, Avvo, and Martindale, which form the largest consumer information provider in the legal market; and CarsDirect, Fodor's Travel, and many others which are leaders in their key verticals such as auto, travel, and home.

Internet Brands' award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. For more information, please visit www.internetbrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

