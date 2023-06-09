Alabama-Headquartered Personal Injury Law Firm Launches Second-Annual Law School Scholarship for Law Students

National Law Firm Supports Alabama Law Students through Financial Support

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, a nationally recognized personal injury law firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, announces their second annual "Call Me Alabama Scholarship." The scholarship returns for a second year after receiving hundreds of applicants during last year's launch, continuing the firm's commitment to investing in Alabama's future attorneys. Three "Call Me Alabama Scholarship" winners will receive up to $5,000 applied to their law school tuition.

"Alabama is home to me, and I care deeply about the future of the state and its future judicial leaders," states Alexander Shunnarah, founder and president of Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys. "I am invested in the state of Alabama and it is my honor to support Alabama's next generation of attorneys."

Last year's first-place winner, Demarcus Joiner, received a $5,000 scholarship to put toward his tuition at the University of Alabama's School of Law. "Having a zeal to further advance the state of Alabama, I believe my desire to reside in Alabama post law school will afford me this opportunity while giving me the chance to reinvest in my community," states Joiner.

Entries for the "Call Me Alabama Scholarship" open on June 1, 2023 and close on July 31, 2023. Applicants must be currently accepted or enrolled at an Alabama law school. Winners will be announced by September 14, 2023. Detailed application information and eligibility requirements can be found here .

For more information regarding the Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys "Call Me Alabama Scholarship," please visit https://shunnarah.com/call-me-alabama-scholarship/ or contact Krista Conlin at krista@kcprojects.net.

About Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C.

Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys is committed to protecting the legal right to be compensated for individuals who have suffered loss, accidents, or injuries the chance to rebuild their lives after misfortune. The practice was founded on the belief that the civil jury system is the best means to provide compensation and deter wrongdoers from injuring others in the future.

With over 500 attorneys and staff, the firm has a vast knowledge and experience in handling all types of claims for clients who have been injured. The firm consistently recovers substantial settlements in lawsuits involving personal injury, auto accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, social security disability, pharmaceutical litigation, drug recalls, medical devices, and mass torts throughout the United States.

The premier, award-winning, and nationally recognized firm has represented over 50,000 clients and recovered in excess of $1 billion in settlements and judgments to date. The firm prides itself on providing outstanding legal advice and excellent representation for their clients.

