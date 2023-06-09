Travel Tacoma Launches 'Summer Magic': The Ultimate Guide to Summer Events in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports is thrilled to announce the release of 'Summer Magic', a continually updated and comprehensive summer events calendar that highlights all the fantastic happenings across Pierce County. Featuring more than 120 events happening this summer alone, visitors can easily find those they won't want to miss, and make arrangements to stay overnight to catch them all.

Communities throughout Pierce County, including Tacoma, Puyallup, Gig Harbor, Lakewood, Sumner, DuPont, Fife, University Place and the Mount Rainier area all enjoy summer calendars packed to overflowing with events that reflect their unique histories and cultures.

'Summer Magic' includes the entire breadth of these events, ranging from lumberjacks sawing logs at the Buckley Log Show to sophisticated celebrations of rhubarb at Sumner's Rhubarb Days, embodying the diversity and charm of these vibrant communities. From film screenings, Pride celebrations and concerts to local festivals, celebrations of fermentation, art exhibitions, and Juneteenth festivities, the entire family will get their fill of fun.

The events calendar, accessible at Travel Tacoma's website (www.traveltacoma.com/things-to-do/events/summer-magic/), showcases a spectrum of diverse experiences.

"Summer in the Pacific Northwest is when people dig their sunglasses out of the junk drawer, slather on the SPF, and find excuses to gather. We're excited to offer visitors this 'Summer Magic' guide, filled with activities that truly capture the spirit of our communities while giving visitors a way to celebrate with us," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer at Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports. "Pierce County is a vibrant, diverse, and historic area, and we take immense pride in our events – and our calendar - reflecting that."

So, whether you're a history enthusiast, art admirer, food connoisseur, music lover, or beer aficionado, 'Summer Magic' is your passport to a summer of exploration and fun in the diverse geographical landscape of Pierce County.

