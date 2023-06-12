Artisan Custom Closets Acquires Spacemakers and Carolina Closets

ATLANTA, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Custom Closets, winner of multiple awards for industry excellence, announced they have joined forces with Carolina Closets and their sister brand Spacemakers Closets. This union will create a regional leader in custom storage solutions in the Southeast. Artisan's direct to consumer sales and marketing successes combined with Carolina Closets' and Spacemakers' diverse customer base - professional home builders, dealers, wholesalers, and upscale retail design centers - provides market strength and diversity unparalleled in the Southeast.

This combined company will blanket the South with showrooms in Atlanta GA (Marietta), Suwanee GA, Greensboro GA, Anderson SC, Greenville SC, Asheville NC, and Nashville TN. With two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities strategically positioned, the company is poised to enjoy healthy, long-term growth as the brand expands further in the Southeast.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone for both our organizations and the industry. While we have been competitors for years, we have come to recognize the tremendous potential that lies in joining forces. By combining our expertise, resources, and talent, we are creating an even stronger and more dynamic entity that will set new standards in our industry," said Lindsay Tillie, CEO of Artisan Custom Closets.

"The decision to merge is the result of careful consideration, strategic planning, and countless discussions between the leadership teams of both companies. We firmly believe that this merger will not only benefit our employees but also our valued customers. It also presents us with incredible opportunities for growth, innovation, and enhanced customer experiences," stated Matt Prewett, former VP of Sales and Marketing for Spacemakers and Carolina Closets, now Chief Growth Officer of the combined entity.

Artisan Custom Closets is an Atlanta-based custom closet company with a mission to provide functional and appealing storage systems to clients according to their storage requirements, budget, and style preferences.

Founded in 1997, Carolina Closets designs, manufactures, and installs custom storage solutions for residential homes, including closets, kitchens, garages, pantries, offices, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and more.

Spacemakers, a longstanding staple in the home organization industry in the metro Atlanta area (Suwanee), provides luxurious custom closets and more for less than you'd expect. In 2013, Carolina Closets acquired Spacemakers.

