AusperBio to Present Two Posters on AHB-137, a Novel Antisense Oligonucleotide for Hepatitis B at EASL™ Congress 2023

Data will highlight the preclinical antiviral activity, pharmacokinetic property, and safety profile of AHB-137, a potential best-in-class antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis B (CHB).

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ausper Biopharma Co., Ltd. And AusperBio Therapeutic, Inc. (Together AusperBio), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announces the presentation of two posters, SAT-173 and SAT-178, at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver, EASL™ Congress 2023, taking place in Vienna from June 21-24. These posters are the first conference presentations of data from IND-enabling studies of AHB-137, an unconjugated ASO for the treatment of CHB. Poster SAT-173 has been selected for the session Poster Tour.

"The acceptance of both abstracts highlights the advancement of AusperBio's novel ASO Med-Oligo™ platform. We are excited to present the highly potent pre-clinical antiviral activity, and favorable pharmacokinetic and safety profile of AHB-137, the first Med-Oligo™ product for the clinical development," said Dr. Guofeng Cheng, CEO and co-founder of AusperBio. Dr. Chris Yang, CSO and co-founder of AusperBio, added, "We are thrilled to unveil these posters at the EASL™ Congress. These are the first conference presentations of AHB-137. We look forward to sharing the potential best-in-class preclinical profile for HBV functional cure." AHB-137 is currently under active clinical development (https://www.prnewswire.com/news/ausperbio-therapeutics-inc./)

Poster presentation details are as follows:

Title: AHB-137, a novel hepatitis B virus antisense oligonucleotide with substantially enhanced in vitro and in vivo antiviral activity (Abstract # 2944; Poster# SAT-173)

Session: Viral hepatitis B and D: New therapies, unapproved therapies or strategies

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: Available from 9:00 CEST (from 3:00 a.m. EDT )

Presenter: Xiaoli Wu , Ph.D. Ausper Biopharma

Title: AHB-137, a novel and potent hepatitis B virus antisense oligonucleotide with a favorable preclinical pharmacokinetics and safety profile (Abstract #3039; Poster# SAT-178)

Session: Viral hepatitis B and D: New therapies, unapproved therapies or strategies

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: Available from 9:00 CEST (from 3:00 a.m. EDT )

Presenter: Tingting Lu , Ausper Biopharma

The full scientific program for The International Liver Congress 2023, as well as the abstracts, can be found at https://www.easlcongress.eu/.

About Chronic Hepatitis B

Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) is a liver disease estimated to affect nearly 290 million people worldwide and can cause other chronic complications such as cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Current treatment is often able to suppress HBV replication, but discovery of a finite cure remains urgent need.

About AusperBio.

AusperBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations in China and the USA, dedicated to the development of innovative, best-in-class therapeutics for curing HBV infections. The company has developed a proprietary Med-Oligo™ ASO technology platform, which has substantially empowered the potency of targeted therapies, not only for liver diseases, but also with the potential for expansion beyond the liver. AusperBio's strategy is to combine its leading oligonucleotide therapies with other medications including therapeutic antibodies and mRNA vaccines to address a broad range of unmet medical needs.

