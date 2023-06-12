IRVINE, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entering its fourth model year, the boldly styled K5 sport sedan carries over into 2024 with only one change: the GT-Line FWD trim adds heated front seats standard. The K5 remains available in four well-equipped trim levels -- LXS, EX, GT-Line and the sporty GT – and continues to unleash the spirit of the everyday driver.

Kia announces 2024 K5. (PRNewswire)

Pricing 1 – MSRP (excludes $1,125 destination fee)

LXS $25,390

EX $29,290

GT-Line $26,890

GT-Line AWD $28,490

GT $31,790

Engine:

1.6T GDI I-4 - 8 A/T: 180 hp/195 lb.-ft. of torque

2.5T GDI 1-4 - 8 DCT: 290 hp/311 lb.-ft. of torque

Fuel Economy 2 – EPA-est. MPG (City/Highway/Combined):

LXS: 27/37/31

EX: 27/37/31

GT-Line FWD: 27/37/31

GT-Line AWD: 25/33/28

GT: 24/32/27

Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features 3 :

Driver Attention Warning 4

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist

Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

Forward Collision Avoidance Asist – Vehicle/Pedestrian w/ Lane Following Assist

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Following Assist

Driver Attention Warning including Leading Vehicle Departure Alert

Parking Distance Warning – Reverse

Parking Distance Warning – Forward

Parking Collision Assist – Rear

Dimensions:

Overall Length: 193.1 in.

Overall Width: 73.2 in.

Overall Height: 56.9 in.

Wheelbase: 112.2 in.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

____________________ 1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

3 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle's blind spot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.

4 When engaged, Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

