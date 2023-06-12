Lotus Infrastructure Partners Appoints Antonia Schwartz to Lead Global Capital Raising Efforts

Antonia brings deep industry experience in the energy sector to her new role

GREENWICH, Conn., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Infrastructure Partners ("Lotus Infra"), a leading investor and developer in the energy and infrastructure sector, today announced the appointment of Antonia Schwartz as its new Head of Investor Relations. This strategic addition to the team will spearhead the firm's global capital raising initiatives, further strengthening its position as a key player in the industry.

Lotus Infrastructure Partners (PRNewswire)

In this new role, Antonia will work closely with the Lotus Infra executive team to develop and execute comprehensive fundraising strategies. To date, the firm has raised in excess of $3 billion of equity capital and executed transactions totaling more than $8 billion in enterprise value. Leveraging her deep industry knowledge, Antonia will cultivate strong partnerships with global investors, positioning Lotus Infra as the preferred choice for investments in the energy and infrastructure sector.

Antonia brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in investor relations to this newly created role. With over 20 years of expertise in managing successful capital raising campaigns and fostering meaningful relationships with investors, Antonia will help drive the firm's growth.

Prior to joining Lotus, Antonia served as Head of Investor Relations at Waud Capital Partners and other private equity and infrastructure funds. Antonia's deep understanding of the energy and infrastructure landscape, coupled with her exceptional ability to navigate complex markets, makes Antonia an invaluable asset to Lotus Infrastructure Partners.

"We welcome Antonia to the Lotus family. Antonia is an executive of exceptional caliber and expertise and we are confident that she will play a pivotal role in propelling our firm to new heights," said Himanshu Saxena, Chairman and CEO of Lotus Infra.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at Lotus Infrastructure as the firm continues to grow and execute on its strategy of finding attractive investment opportunities, particularly in the energy infrastructure and energy transition space," said Ms. Schwartz. "I look forward to forging even deeper relationships with our limited partners as Lotus continues to grow our presence in this space."

About Lotus Infrastructure Partners

Lotus Infra is a private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Conn., that specializes in energy infrastructure investments. Through existing general opportunity funds and affiliated investment vehicles, the Lotus Team has raised in excess of $3 billion of equity capital and executed transactions totaling more than $8 billion in enterprise value. For more information, please visit www.lotusinfrastructure.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lotus Infrastructure Partners