Pet Life Unlimited and Christie Brinkley Team Up for Senior Dog Adoption Event

Nicky Hilton and Joe Gatto Among Attendees at Animal Haven NYC

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Pet Life Unlimited kicked off its Senior Pet Adoption event at New York's Animal Haven. With creative direction from beauty and style icon Christie Brinkley, the event shed light on senior pups, who account for less than 25% of all dog adoptions.

Since Christie knows a thing or two about celebrating beauty at any age, she was asked to give each senior a special glow-up to help their chances of finding their forever home!

Using Pet Life Unlimited dog care products, Christie and team made sure these senior dogs looked and felt their best. The event and campaign are another expression of Pet Life Unlimited's mission to help dog parents be the heroes their dogs already know they are. From grooming to home, and outdoor pet care products their super clean, dog-friendly formulas are made with plant-derived ingredients and premium materials. Pet Life Unlimited Dog Wipes, Pet Life Unlimited Spray-On Dog Shampoo & Conditioner , and Pet Life Unlimited Eye & Ear Wipes were the go-to tools Christie used to create the glow-ups. While the brand's Smart Prints Dog Pads and Stain & Odor Eliminator were essential tools for potty breaks and accident clean-ups.

The event involved dozens of local influencers with their dogs, inspired by the newly beautified senior pups, as they were groomed at various Pet Life Unlimited stations. Christie unveiled glamour shots she directed where the dogs recreated some of her iconic magazine covers from the past few decades, including Glamour, People, Esquire, Cosmopolitan, and more.

"We're thrilled and honored to partner with Christie Brinkley to amplify the story of these lovable senior dogs who truly deserve forever homes. We can't imagine a better way to use our products and our collaboration with Christie than to help these dogs have their moment to shine and help get them adopted!" says Lindsay Joyce, Pet Life Unlimited CEO. "Already several of our senior dog stars have been adopted and are enjoying their new families – and all the Pet Life Unlimited products they'll ever need, of course!"

Earlier this year, Pet Life Unlimited launched their cross-category assortment at Walmart, leading the category with innovative, premium, must-have products like their Smart Prints Dog Pads, Spray-On Shampoo and Plant-Powered Flea & Tick solutions.

About Pet Life Unlimited

Pet Life Unlimited is a passionate group of pet parents who came together to help others like them better care for their pets every day. They're on a mission to imagine and invent intuitive solutions that better serve what dog parents need for their dogs they love and the spaces they share—helping us all be the heroes our dogs already know we are! From grooming products for the bath and every day in between, to next-generation dog pads, dog wipes, stain and odor removers to plant-powered flea + tick protection. To learn more about Pet Life Unlimited's mission and products and to find a store near you, visit their website at www.mypetlife.co and social media at @petlife.unlimited.

Pet Life Unlimited logo (PRNewsfoto/Pet Life Unlimited) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pet Life Unlimited