Qudian Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

XIAMEN, China, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qudian Inc. ("Qudian" or "the Company" or "We") (NYSE: QD), a consumer-oriented technology company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues were RMB21.9 million ( US$3.2 million ), compared to RMB201.8 million for the same period of last year

Net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB414.3 million ( US$60.3 million ), compared to net loss of RMB142.8 million for the same period of last year; net income per diluted ADS was RMB1.81 (US$0.26) for the first quarter of 2023

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB416.0 million ( US$60.6 million ), compared to net loss of RMB144.5 million for the same period of last year. We exclude share-based compensation expenses and convertible bonds buyback income from our non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP net income per diluted ADS was RMB1.81 (US$0.26) for the first quarter of 2023

"The business conditions remain challenging in the first quarter of 2023. We continued to execute our business transition, with the winding down of our QD Food business to its final stage while maintaining a healthy balance sheet by pursuing efficient cash management," said Mr. Min Luo, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Qudian. "Moving forward, we remain focused on navigating market dynamics and capitalizing on new business and investment opportunities, including those overseas, in order to build long-term value for our shareholders."

First Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB21.9 million (US$3.2 million), representing a decrease of 89.1% from RMB201.8 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Financing income, loan facilitation income and other related income and transaction services fee and other related income decreased to nil as a result of the winding down of the loan book business.

Sales income and others increased to RMB21.9 million (US$3.2 million), which was mostly attributable to sales income generated by QD Food and partially generated by other incomes from various new overseas business attempts, compared with RMB4.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, which was mainly attributable to sales income generated by the Wanlimu Kids Clubs business. We have wound down the QD Food business.

Total operating costs and expenses decreased to RMB83.9 million (US$12.2 million) from RMB285.5 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Cost of revenues decreased by 29.0% to RMB22.8 million (US$3.3 million) from RMB32.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to the winding down of the Wanlimu Kids Clubs business and loan book business, partially offset by inventory clearance relating to QD Food business.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 88.6% to RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million) from RMB23.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to the winding down of the Wanlimu Kids Clubs business and QD Food business.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 56.8% to RMB51.2 million (US$7.5 million) from RMB118.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, as a result of the decrease in staff head count, which led to a corresponding decrease in staff salaries.

Research and development expenses decreased by 46.5% to RMB10.5 million (US$1.5 million) from RMB19.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, as a result of the decrease in staff head count, which led to a corresponding decrease in staff salaries and a decrease in third-party service fees.

Expected credit loss for receivables and other assets was a reversal of RMB5.9 million (US$0.9 million) as compared to a loss of RMB11.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to the winding down of the loan book business.

Impairment loss from other assets decreased by 97.7% to RMB2.7 million (US$0.4 million) from RMB113.5 million, as a result of the winding down of the Wanlimu Kids Clubs business.

Loss from operations was RMB28.9 million (US$4.2 million), compared to RMB66.4 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Interest and investment income, net was RMB241.3 million (US$35.1 million), compared to a loss of RMB42.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, mainly due to the increase in quoted price of the short-term investments.

Gain on derivative instrument increased by 375.2% to RMB286.9 million (US$41.8 million) from RMB60.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to the increase in quoted price of the equity securities relating to the derivative instruments we hold.

Net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB414.3 million (US$60.3 million). Net income per diluted ADS was RMB1.81 (US$0.26).

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB416.0 million (US$60.6 million). Non-GAAP net income per diluted ADS was RMB1.81 (US$0.26).

Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB5,001.3 million (US$728.2 million) and restricted cash of RMB56.5 million (US$8.2 million).

For the first quarter of 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB328.6 million (US$47.8 million), mainly due to the decrease in other current and non-current assets primarily as a result of the winding down of the loan book business. Net cash provided by investing activities was RMB1,212.8 million (US$176.6 million), mainly due to the net proceeds from the redemption of short-term investments. Net cash used in financing activities was RMB57.2 million (US$8.3 million), mainly due to the repurchase of ordinary shares.

Update on Share Repurchase

As previously disclosed, the Company established a share repurchase program in June 2022, under which the Company may purchase up to US$200 million worth of its Class A ordinary shares and/or ADSs over a 24-month period. From the launch of the share repurchase program on June 13, 2022 to the date of this release, the Company has in aggregate purchased 24.2 million ADSs in the open market for a total amount of approximately US$24.4 million (an average price of $1.0 per ADS) pursuant to the share repurchase program.

QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations























Three months ended March 31, (In thousands except for number



2022

2023 of shares and per-share data)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues:













Financing income



177,901

-

- Sales commission fee



21

-

- Sales income and others



4,141

21,859

3,183 Penalty fee



17,311

-

- Loan facilitation income and other related income

472

-

- Transaction services fee and other related income

1,973

-

-















Total revenues



201,819

21,859

3,183















Operating cost and expenses:













Cost of revenues



(32,130)

(22,806)

(3,321) Sales and marketing



(23,083)

(2,629)

(383) General and administrative



(118,429)

(51,201)

(7,455) Research and development



(19,576)

(10,466)

(1,524) Changes in guarantee liabilities and risk assurance liabilities(1) 33,119

-

- Expected credit loss for receivables and other assets (11,891)

5,900

859 Impairment loss from other assets



(113,528)

(2,661)

(387) Total operating cost and expenses



(285,518)

(83,863)

(12,211) Other operating income



17,266

33,144

4,826















Loss from operations



(66,433)

(28,860)

(4,202) Interest and investment (loss)/income, net



(42,274)

241,287

35,134 Gain from equity method investments



1,443

1,314

191 Gain on derivative instruments



60,367

286,850

41,769 Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net



85

(1,774)

(258) Other income



79

1,605

234 Other expenses



(2,039)

(571)

(83)















Net (loss)/income before income taxes



(48,772)

499,851

72,785 Income tax expenses



(94,115)

(85,553)

(12,457)















Net (loss)/Income



(142,887)

414,298

60,328 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling

interest shareholders



(88)

-

-















Net (loss)/income attributable to Qudian

Inc.'s shareholders



(142,799)

414,298

60,328































Loss/(Earning) per share for Class A and

Class B ordinary shares:













Basic



(0.56)

1.82

0.27 Diluted



(0.56)

1.81

0.26















Loss/(Earning) per ADS (1 Class A ordinary

share equals 1 ADSs):













Basic



(0.56)

1.82

0.27 Diluted



(0.56)

1.81

0.26















Weighted average number of Class A and

Class B ordinary shares outstanding:













Basic



253,735,434

227,199,812

227,199,812 Diluted



259,137,777

229,412,998

229,412,998















Other comprehensive loss:













Foreign currency translation adjustment



(1,050)

(4,090)

(596)















Total comprehensive (loss)/income



(143,849)

410,208

59,732 Less: total comprehensive loss attributable to

non-controlling interest shareholders



(88)

-

-















Total comprehensive (loss)/income

attributable to Qudian Inc.'s

shareholders



(143,761)

410,208

59,732















Note：

(1):The amount includes the change in fair value of the guarantee liabilities accounted in accordance with ASC 815,"Derivative",

and the change in risk assurance liabilities accounted in accordance with ASC 450, "Contingencies" and ASC 460, "Guarantees".

QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

































As of December 31,

As of March 31, (In thousands except for number



2022

2023 of shares and per-share data)



(Audited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





RMB

RMB US$ ASSETS:











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents



3,486,376

5,001,285 728,243 Restricted cash



86,372

56,503 8,227 Short-term investments



5,378,305

4,812,491 700,753 Short-term finance lease

receivables



1,381

960 140 Other current assets



2,106,092

1,422,320 207,106 Total current assets



11,058,526

11,293,559 1,644,469













Non-current assets:











Right-of-use assets



103,142

105,749 15,398 Investment in equity method

investee



133,058

134,293 19,555 Long-term investments



217,046

211,212 30,755 Property and equipment, net



773,886

833,722 121,399 Intangible assets



9,701

4,353 634 Other non-current assets



451,076

451,134 65,690 Total non-current assets



1,687,909

1,740,463 253,431













TOTAL ASSETS



12,746,435

13,034,022 1,897,900



























QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

































As of December 31,

As of March 31, (In thousands except for number



2022

2023 of shares and per-share data)



(Audited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





RMB

RMB US$













LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term borrowings and

interest payables



29,062

145,312 21,159 Short-term lease liabilities



6,311

8,083 1,177 Derivative instruments-liability



163,129

108,729 15,832 Accrued expenses and other

current liabilities



295,675

213,928 31,150 Income tax payable



90,753

158,498 23,079 Total current liabilities



584,930

634,550 92,397













Non-current liabilities:







Deferred tax liabilities, net



2,118

19 3 Long-term lease liabilities



426

2,038 297 Long-term borrowings and

interest payables



116,249

- -













Total non-current liabilities



118,793

2,057 300 Total liabilities



703,723

636,607 92,697



























Shareholders' equity:











Class A Ordinary shares



132

132 19 Class B Ordinary shares



44

44 6 Treasury shares



(486,955)

(542,715) (79,025) Additional paid-in capital



4,036,197

4,036,452 587,753 Accumulated other

comprehensive loss



(45,960)

(50,050) (7,288) Retained earnings



8,539,254

8,953,552 1,303,738













Total shareholders' equity



12,042,712

12,397,415 1,805,203













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



12,746,435

13,034,022 1,897,900

QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results





Three months ended December 31,





2022

2023 (In thousands except for number



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) of shares and per-share data)



RMB

RMB

US$































Total net (loss)/income attributable to Qudian

Inc.'s shareholders

(142,799)

414,298

60,328 Add: Share-based compensation expenses



7,723

1,668

243 Less: Convertible bonds buyback income



9,460

-

- Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to

Qudian Inc.'s shareholders

(144,536)

415,966

60,571















Non-GAAP net (loss)/earning per share—basic



(0.57)

1.83

0.27 Non-GAAP net (loss)/earning per share

diluted



(0.57)

1.81

0.26 Weighted average shares outstanding—basic



253,735,434

227,199,812

227,199,812 Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted



259,137,777

229,412,998

229,412,998

