GovCIO Wins Corporate Growth Award at 21st Annual ACG National Capital Awards Gala

FAIRFAX, Va., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO won the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) National Capital's Corporate Growth Company Award in the over $250 million category presented June 8 at the 21st Annual ACG Corporate Growth Awards Gala.

GovCIO Team Celebrates ACG Win (PRNewswire)

ACG's National Capital chapter honored GovCIO with this award following its significant growth in 2022 and the company's contributions to making the National Capital region one of the best in which to do business. Key achievements leading to this win included 25% annual organic revenue growth to over $840 million, over $1.3 billion in contract wins, 2.2x book to bill since August 2021, and the company's successful rebrand to GovCIO.

"We are honored to have won this prestigious award," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO. "As we celebrate this accomplishment, I would like to thank our senior executive team including our Sector Presidents: Kristin Gill, Rebecca Miller and John Anderson; our CGO Allen Deitz; our COO & CFO Joe Cormier and our President of Media and Research, Michael Hoffman. Without their hard work and dedication, we would not have achieved this level of success at GovCIO. We look forward to what the future holds and how our growth allows us to expand our services to our government partners."

Last year, GovCIO was nominated for the 2022 ACG Deal of the Year award for its 2021 acquisition of Salient CRGT, a leading provider of analytics, cloud, software development, cyber security, and infrastructure solutions to U.S. federal agencies.

"This is an exciting moment for GovCIO. Given the challenges that many companies in the tech industry have faced recently, we're incredibly proud of the consistent and sustainable growth we've been able to achieve," said Joe Cormier, GovCIO COO & CFO.

GovCIO has rapidly grown since its founding in 2010 as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) to a company that now has approximately 3,000 employees supporting customers across the federal landscape. The company was purchased by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe in 2020.

GovCIO supplies the full spectrum of transformational IT services, from enterprise and system modernization efforts to agile software development, digital services, data solutions and comprehensive cyber operations, for federal agencies across the defense, intelligence and civilian spaces. Key customers include the Departments of Veteran Affairs, Defense, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, as well as the Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Agency for International Development, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Postal Service.

