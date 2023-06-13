QuoteMachine joins the Intuit Developer Platform to Bring Advanced Sales Solutions to Business Owners in North America

MONTREAL, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - QuoteMachine, a Montreal-based software company specializing in the optimization of complex sales processes for retailers and other businesses, announced today that it has launched its app in the Intuit Developer Platform, where millions of QuickBooks Online users go to find, try, and buy apps that meet their needs. The integration will allow QuickBooks users to not only seamlessly generate professional quotes and invoices, but also reserve inventory for specific customers. With the added ability to easily convert any quotes and orders into invoices, QuoteMachine can help reduce the time and effort required to create accurate and professional documents, while providing a superior experience for the business owners and their customers.

QuoteMachine has recently won the Customer Obsession Award in the Intuit Prosperity Accelerator designed by Intuit, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp. This accolade demonstrates QuoteMachine's commitment to providing outstanding customer service and highlights its unique approach to scaling selling processes requiring a human touch and the need to increase the sales and operations performance.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Intuit Developer Platform, a platform that is trusted by millions of small business owners," said JD Rocheteau, CEO of QuoteMachine. "With QuoteMachine, we aim to empower business owners to elevate their customer experience, streamline their sales process, save time, and win more business. Our system is designed for seamless collaboration, so teams can start using it right after integration. This integration will make our solution even more accessible to those who need it the most."

The Intuit Developer Platform enables developers to integrate with QuickBooks, the trusted partner of small businesses dedicated to helping customers simplify the financial complexities of their business and succeed. This offers an unparalleled reach to small businesses through the Apps platform, helping QuoteMachine gain exposure to a large audience of potential customers.

QuoteMachine is available for QuickBooks Online and can be downloaded from the Intuit Developer Platform at: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/app/apps/appdetails/quotemachine/en-us/

