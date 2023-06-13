Stagwell's (STGW) Content Studio Returns to Cannes Lions: Renowned Athletes and Senior Brand Marketers Join the Conversation in Special One-on-One Interviews

Stagwell's (STGW) Content Studio Returns to Cannes Lions: Renowned Athletes and Senior Brand Marketers Join the Conversation in Special One-on-One Interviews

Stagwell to Host Festival Speakers and Sport Beach Partners in Two Studios at the Cannes Lions Speakers' Lounge in the Palais and its Flagship Venue, Sport Beach

NEW YORK and CANNES, France, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, is once again hosting its "Content Studio" at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the largest gathering of the advertising and creative communications industry. This year, Stagwell will host content studios in two different locations: the official Cannes Lions Speakers' Lounge in the Palais, and at its flagship venue, Sport Beach.

Sport Beach at Cannes Lions 2023, hosted by Stagwell. (PRNewswire)

Stagwell will make the interviews available via online channels including YouTube, LinkedIn, and the website.

Building on the success of its Cannes Lions 2022, CES 2023 and SXSW 2023 Content Studios, Stagwell is committed to democratizing content at exclusive industry events. In these conversations, interviewees will share on their Cannes Lions experience, and offer perspectives on questions such as:

What are some recent examples of creative innovation you've seen?

How do you see the role of emerging technologies like AI and AR play out in creative work?

What are the characteristics of brands that engender fandom and highly engaged communities?

Over 70 athletes and senior leaders will join Stagwell's content studios, including from brands such as:

Albertsons

BECA

Captiv8

Deloitte

Diageo

DoorDash

Dotdash Meredith

ETS

Expedia

Infillion

Legacy Youth Leadership

Lenovo

LinkedIn

Los Angeles Rams

Marriott International

Mastercard

Meta

Microsoft

MilkPEP

Nestle

NFL

PepsiCo

Politico

Salesforce

Sirius XM

TikTok

Uber

United Airlines

Vox

Weather Company

Wilson Sports

YETI

Zillow

Stagwell is proud to host the interviews in partnership with Adweek, New York Post's Page Six, ON_Discourse, and ReachTV.

For Access to Content

Stagwell will make the interviews available to anyone, anywhere, via online channels including YouTube, LinkedIn, and the website. To join the conversation, use #StagwellatCannes across all platforms.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Arvizo

pr@stagwellglobal.com

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.