Black Executive CMO Alliance Heightens the Urgency and Responsibility for Greater Diversity in Marketing at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

Top Black-marketing leaders to take the international stage and hold discussions with influentials like Spike Lee and Byron Allen to increase awareness of persistent diversity issues in the world's C-suites

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Executive CMO Alliance (BECA) – an organization founded in 2021 to amplify the voices of Black CMOs and CxOs and create more opportunities and access – announced its return to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, June 19-23. A delegation of 18 BECA Members and seven BECA Future Leaders will lead discussions centered around the influence of the Black consumer, the measurable impact for brands – and how organizations can prepare and support rising Black talent.

"BECA's return to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is proof of the continued need and purpose of our organization. We're building on last year's momentum by bringing our thoughts, ideas, and experiences to the forefront of the minds of those attending the international event," said Jerri DeVard, BECA Founder. "This month we're returning with more Members and a new cohort of Future Leaders from The BECA Playbook program. I am excited to show new curated content and identify even more supporters and allies for BECA's mission. Diversity spurs creativity, influence, and change – our alliance looks forward to continuing these actions globally."

The need for support of top Black marketers to ascend to the C-suite and maintain their positions while harnessing the power of diverse consumers is clear. As companies slash internal DEI programs and the associated budgets and teams, the percentage of CMOs and CxOs who identify as ethnically and racially diverse remains low. This fact alone demonstrates the important need for organizations like BECA to elevate Black marketing leaders, as they are often more adversely affected by these reductions.

At Cannes, BECA aims to engage key organizational stakeholders and influencers to continue to elevate its efforts. In complementing Cannes Lions' DEI initiatives, BECA will underscore the urgency and responsibility for organizations and brands to continue to push for greater action and accountability.

Cannes-attending BECA Members and Future Leaders represent the best of the best marketing talent from a wide range of companies, including AT&T, Autodesk, Deloitte, Ecolab, General Motors, GroupM, Johnson & Johnson, Jordan Brand, Levi Strauss & Co., Logitech, Marriott, Mars Wrigley NA, Omnicom PR Group, Progressive, 72andSunny, Taco Bell, Unilever, Vice Media and Zaia Ventures. Ascential, owner of Cannes Lions, is sponsoring the attendance of BECA's Future Leaders as part of its partnership commitment.

"Cannes Lions is committed to providing a global platform for diverse voices and perspectives, and creating an environment that promotes inclusion. BECA's continued participation at the 70th edition of Cannes Lions is very much a part of that mission," said Simon Cook, CEO, Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. "We are proud to sponsor the attendance of some of the world's best and brightest up-and-coming Black marketing leaders from The BECA Playbook program and look forward to following their journeys as they begin to shape the next 70."

Two teams of BECA Future Leaders were selected to attend and present their winning presentations at Cannes. These presentations are anchored in innovation and leverage AI and the growing importance of this emerging technology. BECA Future Leaders are looking to shape the future of marketing by implementing systems that improve data and measurement by analyzing pre- and post-campaign performance to help drive more successful future marketing campaigns.

Join BECA Future Leaders at the following sessions, to learn more:

The Black Effect: Diversity as a Game Changer for Brands (BECA Future Leaders, Team Black Effect)

Monday, June 19 , 10:30 – 11:00 am local time ( 4:30 pm – 5:00 pm EST ), Location: The Forum, Palais I (Main Stage)

Thursday, June 22 , 10:00 – 10:30 am local time ( 4:00 pm – 4:30 pm EST ), Location: The Female Quotient Equality Lounge

The Future is Black: The Next Generation of Talent Can't Wait (BECA Future Leaders, Team Onyx)

Monday, June 19 , ( 1:30 pm - 2:00 pm local time ( 7:30 pm – 8:00 pm EST ), Location: CC:DC Inkwell Beach

Tuesday, June 20 , 4:30 pm – 5:00 pm local time ( 10:30 pm – 11:00 pm EST ), Location: MediaLink Beach

For more on events and the full festival schedule, visit https://www.canneslions.com/festival . For more information on BECA, visit www.blackexec.com and follow the Black Executive CMO Alliance on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter , using the hashtag #BECAxCANNES.

About the Black Executive CMO Alliance (BECA)

The Black Executive CMO Alliance (BECA) is a 501c3 non-profit founded in 2021 to champion diversity at the corporate leadership level, provide a vibrant forum for collaboration and networking among Black CxO marketing leaders, and create opportunity, access and change through mentorship of current and next generation Black marketing leaders.

