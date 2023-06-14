Canadian Solar Launches Its First Residential Energy Storage System EP Cube at Intersolar Europe in Germany

MUNICH, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar unveils its first residential energy storage system EP Cube, a self-designed-and-developed product by Eternalplanet, at Intersolar Europe 2023, marking another milestone in the European market.

One of EP Cube's remarkable advantages lies in its stylish design. The all-in-one design allows EP Cube to apply various home scenarios and simplifies transport and installation. EP Cube also adopts a stackable modular design to meet homeowners' specific energy needs, offering capacity options ranging from 6.6kWh to 19.9kWh.

As a power guarantee, EP Cube impresses both stakeholders and customers. EP Cube can automate power supply in outages, ensuring high-power electrical appliances operate normally even if the grid goes down. With EP Cube, homeowners will no longer worry about shortages and instability of electricity supply.

EP Cube also boasts compatibility with PV systems, including existing and newly installed ones, allowing up to 16A DC input and AC input. And EP Cube can support the functionality of maximum 7.4kW L2 EV chargers to address electric vehicle owners' concerns about charging their cars.

With the intelligent management system, EP Cube can facilitate homeowners to monitor electricity generation, storage, and consumption in real-time through EP Cube App and complete OTA (over-the-air) firmware upgrading when connected to WiFi.

Prioritizing its commitment to safety, EP Cube adopts lithium iron phosphate batteries with excellent thermal and chemical stability and has successfully passed IEC certification. Along with an IP65 enclosure, EP Cube provides homeowners with safe and reliable residential energy solutions.

EP Cube's debut at Intersolar Europe 2023 witnesses Canadian Solar's determination to create a more sustainable and eco-friendly future. Featured with safety, intelligence, energy efficiency, and esthetics, EP Cube will continuously lead the evolution in the residential energy storage market.

About Eternalplanet

Eternalplanet is a consumer-oriented independent brand of energy technology under Canadian Solar, with independent design, R&D, manufacturing and global service capabilities. Eternalplanet always adheres to scientific and technological innovation and is committed to providing energy solutions for people and promoting the sustainable development of the world. In September 2022, Eternalplanet launched the first self-designed-and-developed residential energy storage system in the United States - EP Cube. EP Cube adopts industry-leading technologies to provide all-round power backup for every household, with higher safety performance and more flexible capacity expansion. More information on the company can be found at https://epcube.com.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered around 94 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected over 8.8 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has approximately 609 MWp of projects in operation, 6.9 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 17.7 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit https://www.canadiansolar.com.

