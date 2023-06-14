DEVACURL UNVEILS DRY NO-POO: A DUAL-USE DRY SHAMPOO THAT REDEFINES CURL CARE

The First of Its Kind Unique Dual Spray Nozzle Extends Curl Flexibility for the Curly Consumer

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DevaCurl, the award-winning haircare innovator, is proud to announce the launch of its latest breakthrough formulation, Dry No-Poo! The revolutionary dry shampoo sets a new standard in curl care, going beyond oil absorption to deliver an exceptional experience for curly hair. With Dry No-Poo, DevaCurl invites you to embrace "2 Ways 2 Extend Your Style," with the non-drying dual-use formulation that refreshes roots, enhances curl shape, adds texture, and boosts volume.

Dry No-Poo breaks free from the limitations of traditional dry shampoos that often leave curls feeling parched and stripped. The product not only effectively absorbs excess oil, impurities, and sweat but also provides essential hydration and nourishment, maintaining the health and flexibility of your curls while staying free from benzene and talc powder. The first of its kind, Dry No-Poo's nozzle has two spraying options – one to refresh roots, absorb oil, and add volume, and one to revive the mid-lengths to ends of the curls and enhance their shape, texture, and body.

"With Dry No-Poo, we've filled a white space that the curly community has been looking for since dry shampoos came onto the market," said Siddeeqah Ra'oof, Director of Brand Education at DevaCurl. "We developed the dual sprayer nozzle to cater to the specific needs of curly hair, ensuring that it remains refreshed and free from oil, while also offering the benefits of enhanced curl definition, increased volume, and reduced frizz. We're thrilled to empower curly-haired individuals to celebrate their unique beauty and extend their styles with this innovative dry shampoo."

Dry No-Poo offers a multitude of advantages that will captivate and delight those with curly hair. By enhancing curl shape and texture, this dual-use dry shampoo breathes new life into curls, helping them look their absolute best whether you are in need of a pick-me-up before a fun night out, additional definition after a sweaty workout, or a quick burst of volume before a workday. The long-lasting volumizing effect allows your style to remain elevated for up to 72 hours, while simultaneously reducing frizz for a polished and sleek finish.

"At DevaCurl, we are committed to creating products that address the unique needs of curly hair," said Alexis Ansley-Benjamin, Director of Communications at DevaCurl. "Dry No-Poo was born out of a desire to provide a dry shampoo that goes beyond oil absorption, offering our curly-haired community a versatile solution that refreshes, enhances, and supports their Curl Flexibility."

DevaCurl's Dry No-Poo is now available for purchase starting June 14th on DevaCurl.com for $34 and on June 15th at Amazon, ULTA, and ULTA.com. For more information on Dry No-Poo, visit devacurl.com and @devacurl on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

ABOUT DEVACURL®

Since opening the doors to its first salon in NYC in 1994, DevaCurl has been dedicated to one thing--curls! Whether perfecting a new technique, training stylists at its academy or developing a breakthrough product, DevaCurl is obsessed with bringing out the best in every curl type. DevaCurl continues to unveil breakthrough product innovations for all curls. For more information, visit www.devacurl.com

