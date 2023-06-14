EY unlocks Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to empower EY Tax professionals globally with EY Tax Copilot

The EY Tax Copilot program is designed to accelerate how the EY organization innovates, delivers services and provides value to teams and clients

LONDON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces the launch of EY Tax Copilot, an education and enablement program to prepare EY Tax professionals across the globe for the future of low-code technologies powered by generative AI. EY Tax Copilot was created with Microsoft to provide a framework to take advantage of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Power Platform and other Microsoft technologies to improve EY Tax platforms, including EY Global Tax Platform, EY Mobility Pathway, EY Global Payroll Operate, EY Tax FS, and EY Indirect Tax, as well as support tax professionals and clients.

Tailored to one's skills and career path, this program will focus on building design and development capabilities that are appropriate for each individual's role at the EY organization and future as a tax or tax-law professional. Some professionals will focus on value creation and design, while others will be enabled to utilize Microsoft Power Platform to quickly create solutions. EY Fabric, which underpins EY Tax's platforms, is one of the largest B2B technology platforms in the world, analyzing over 1 trillion lines of financial data annually.

In collaboration with EY Tax Copilot, EY Fabric will allow EY Tax teams to not only leverage Microsoft Power Platform with EY accelerators, but also connect their efforts to other technology and data assets being built across the organization, reducing duplication across the organization and improving technology value for all. EY Tax professionals will be able to efficiently provide technology-based value as trusted tax advisors by taking advantage of EY Fabric's one-of-a-kind global deployment and governance capabilities.

The program will focus on how EY tax professionals deliver services and provide value to clients while responsibly using Microsoft's AI-enabled capabilities in accordance with the EY global code of conduct, policies, professional standards and regulatory requirements. By joining their distinctive perspectives and expertise with Microsoft's AI-enabled technology, EY Tax and EY Law will help elevate generative AI across the globe.

Providing a structure for professionals to be trained with these essential skills will help EY Tax professionals continue to drive innovation and pioneer new technologies that provide leading class services to clients. In addition, EY Tax Copilot will enable EY teams to further support and enhance Tax services such as Microsoft Bing Chat, Microsoft 365 Copilot and other Generative AI capabilities mature.

Marna Ricker, EY Global Vice Chair, Tax, says:

"AI is driving significant disruption across industries and the tax space is no exception. Equipping our tax professionals with leading technologies, like Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service in addition to Microsoft Power Platform, is a critical step to putting EY Tax professionals in the driver's seat of transformation. Expanding our relationship with Microsoft strengthens our capability to provide exceptional client service by utilizing the latest technology to promote services as market demands evolve as quickly as the technology around them. Powered by generative AI capabilities via Microsoft products, we are empowering the tax professional of the future and helping EY teams deliver services and value to clients."

Jenn Wishnie, EY Global Talent Leader, Tax, says:

"Our goal with the EY Tax Copilot program is to take the mystery out of advanced technology applications and give EY Tax professionals an opportunity to be even more innovative and to try out new ideas for how we deliver services and address client challenges. We are inviting all EY professionals to come along on the journey, to evolve their acumen, skills and use case approaches side by side with technology – just like a Copilot. This initiative will allow EY Tax professionals to feel a sense of control over the key role they play when it comes to AI."

Charles Lamanna, Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Business Applications & Platforms, says:

"With the launch of EY Tax Copilot facilitated by EY Fabric, EY is a leading consumer of Microsoft Power Platform globally. This deepening relationship with EY means that together, we are empowering hundreds of thousands of EY professionals globally with the necessary skills and tools to navigate this rapidly changing technology landscape."

In addition to EY Tax Copilot, EY teams are committed to providing its people with advanced technology skills through programs like the EY Tech MBA program. The first-of-its-kind, fully accredited corporate MBA is focused on a future-focused curriculum based on emerging and disruptive technologies.

More information on the EY-Microsoft Alliance, can be found here.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

View original content:

SOURCE EY