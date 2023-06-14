SilverSneakers to Support 2023 National Senior Games, Cheering on Senior Athletes who Embody Fitness and Healthy Aging

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health®, the nation's leader in senior community fitness and wellness, will sponsor the 2023 National Senior Games, presented by Humana, July 7-18, 2023, in Pittsburgh, PA. SilverSneakers has 18 million eligible members nationwide and supports physical activity for all fitness levels, from beginners to competitive athletes. As part of the National Senior Games, SilverSneakers will offer on-site workouts and special events from the games through SilverSneakers LIVE and will be the presenting sponsor of the Pickleball and Power Walk events.

SilverSneakers Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tivity Health) (PRNewswire)

"The National Senior Games is the pinnacle of friendly competition, athleticism and camaraderie," said Caroline Khalil, Chief Operating Officer, Tivity Health. "We are proud to sponsor this year's games and support senior athletes across the country, including many SilverSneakers members who are competing. They inspire us and others across the country by demonstrating the importance of movement as part of healthy aging."

More than 11,500 athletes aged 50 and over will participate in a 21-sport, biennial competition with attendees from all 50 states. SilverSneakers is a fitness program offered through more than 70 Medicare Advantage plans, and many SilverSneakers members will be competing in the 2023 games.

"SilverSneakers is a proven, trusted brand with over three decades of providing innovative fitness and healthy living solutions designed to empower seniors, and we are excited to welcome them as a sponsor of this year's National Senior Games," said Sue Hlavacek, Interim CEO of the National Senior Games Association (NSGA). "The NSGA is committed to providing premium resources to our members and we're looking forward to working with SilverSneakers to bring unique opportunities to our athletes and guests at this year's events."

As part of its commitment to fitness for older adults, SilverSneakers offers members a network of up to 22,000 fitness locations, along with community-based options. Members take part in live, instructor-led and virtual classes in a variety of lengths and formats that include strength training, cardio, meditation and stress management. In addition, SilverSneakers offers opportunities for social engagement and mental enrichment and resources to support a healthy lifestyle. SilverSneakers members can use their membership for access to multiple locations and use the SilverSneakers® GO mobile app, to enable them to be active wherever and whenever they choose to work out.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health, is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare-eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to over 18 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. To check eligibility, enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc. is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Burnalong®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment, condition-specific programming, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services supports health plans, employers, hospital systems and others nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and create healthier communities. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources needed to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

Media Contact:

Debbie Jacobson

630-212-2470

debbie.jacobson@tivityhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tivity Health, Inc.