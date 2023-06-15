Alaska Airlines adds new coast-to-coast routes this winter linking sunny destinations

New nonstops connecting popular vacation getaways include Portland-Miami, Palm Springs-New York JFK and San Luis Obispo-Las Vegas

SEATTLE, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is here but it's never too early to start thinking about escaping to warm, sun-filled days this winter. Alaska Airlines is ready to help make those travel plans with the addition of three new routes just in time for the holidays: Portland-Miami begins service on Nov. 17, and Palm Springs-New York JFK and San Luis Obispo-Las Vegas flights start on Dec. 14. Tickets can be purchased now at alaskaair.com.

"We believe our guests are going to love these new nonstops. We continue to see strong demand by travelers who want to go to leisure destinations and are already planning trips for next year," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines. "We're especially excited to launch a new coast-to-coast route in Portland, which is a key hub for us. Miami is the largest underserved city from Portland and vice versa, so plenty of flyers are ready to travel between the Rose City and South Florida."

Portland-Miami

Our flight connecting the West Coast to the East Coast will fly daily, year-round, beginning Nov. 17. When service starts, we'll fly to 42 nonstop destinations from Portland with 96 peak-daily flights. Miami becomes the fourth Florida city we serve nonstop from Portland joining Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa. This new flight becomes our second nonstop to Miami; we began our Seattle-Miami route in June 2022.

"We are excited to add Miami to our list of nonstop destinations," said David Zielke, director of air service development at the Port of Portland. "Alaska has been a great partner and we're looking forward to continuing to seek opportunities to bring more options to travelers."

Palm Springs-New York JFK

Our guests in Southern California are eager for more nonstops to the East Coast, and we're ready to take them there. This seasonal flight connects the Big Apple with sunny deserts. Our convenient morning departure from New York allows flyers to arrive in Palm Springs refreshed and ready to get out and soak in the sun. Alaska has more flights to Palm Springs than any other airline.

"The introduction of Alaska Airlines' nonstop service from Palm Springs to New York's JFK airport is a welcome addition for Palm Springs International Airport," said Harry Barrett, executive director of aviation at Palm Springs International Airport. "This new service not only strengthens our ties with one of the world's most influential cities but also contributes to the economic growth and vitality of our region. We extend our sincere gratitude to Alaska Airlines for their commitment to enhancing travel options and for choosing Palm Springs International Airport as a key part of their expanding network."

San Luis Obispo-Las Vegas

We love connecting our California guests in new ways. This daily route will link San Luis Obispo in California's Central Coast region with Las Vegas, allowing for connectivity with additional routes in our network. From San Luis Obispo, we also fly nonstop to San Diego, Portland and Seattle.

"The decision to introduce this service was driven by the growing demand for travel between these two destinations," said Courtney Johnson, director of airports for San Luis Obispo County. "We anticipate that the Las Vegas-San Luis Obispo route will contribute to increased passenger traffic, benefiting our airport and the region as a whole."

As we announce these new routes, we begin new daily nonstop service today, June 15, between San Diego and both Washington, D.C. (IAD) and Eugene, Oregon. We'll also start new daily nonstop service between San Diego and Tampa on Oct. 5, when we'll fly to 35 nonstop destinations from San Diego.

Our flights on mainline aircraft and regional jets offer a three-class cabin. Guests in First Class and Premium Class enjoy early boarding and the most generous legroom of all domestic carriers. With our award-winning service, our First Class offers complimentary hot meals based on a seasonal menu with a range of fresh, bright West Coast-inspired flavors along with a variety of beverages. Flyers in Premium Class can also take advantage of complimentary cocktails, hand-selected wines and local beers.

With power outlets at every seat on our mainline aircraft, you can enjoy hundreds of free movies and TV shows that can be streamed inflight to your own devices. Our flights are also enabled with streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi available for purchase, as well as the option to pre-order from a range of fresh meal selections.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program, Mileage Plan. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

