HealthSnap Named to AVIA Marketplace's Top Remote Patient Monitoring Companies

MIAMI, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthSnap , a Miami-based virtual care management platform for chronic disease management, announced today that it was recognized as a Top Company in Remote Patient Monitoring upon the conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Marketplace, the leading digital health marketplace.

HealthSnap featured on AVIA's Top Remote Monitoring Companies Report for Second Year in a Row

HealthSnap partners directly with health systems and private physician groups to enhance remote care management services for chronic disease patient populations, by making it possible to deliver proactive and ongoing care between visits. The company's virtual care management platform includes everything a healthcare organization needs to manage chronic conditions in a remote care world, including an EHR-integrated care management platform, enrollment services, device shipping and logistics, clinical care management services, and patented revenue cycle automation tools.

HealthSnap's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) programs are completely digital and personalized to each care team and patient. By promoting continuity of care in the home and delivering ongoing personalized care management, education, and care coordination, HealthSnap helps its provider partners deliver patient-centered and prevention-focused care management programs, like RPM, sustainably at scale.

"HealthSnap's proven virtual care management programs have flipped the care delivery paradigm for tens of thousands of patients from reactive, episodic care delivered in the clinic to a model that is proactive, ongoing, and delivered in the home — leading to significantly improved outcomes and experiences for patients and providers," said HealthSnap CEO Samson Magid. "We are proud to be recognized as a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring. Since day one, our team has been dedicated to working on innovative ways of empowering chronic disease patients right from the comfort and safety of their homes."

The Top Remote Patient Monitoring Companies Report represents the aggregation and analysis of client ratings and reviews as well as health system implementation data across the country and highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact the companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of remote patient monitoring, the 2023 refresh of this report helps define the remote patient monitoring landscape and how these solutions best support patient care.

"With the rise of Remote Patient Monitoring solutions, a transformative shift in patient care is imminent. Our report illuminates the trailblazers making significant strides in this field," said Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. "Our objective with the Top Remote Patient Monitoring Companies Report is to arm healthcare organizations with comprehensive insights and tools crucial for the successful deployment and expansion of these advanced digital solutions. Leveraging digital technologies, we can extend care access, optimize patient experiences and outcomes, and tackle the escalating challenges that healthcare providers encounter in today's multifaceted landscape."

AVIA Marketplace is where innovative health systems and hospitals go to find the right digital health solutions. It's built to efficiently search vendors and guide informed decisions, with tools like product comparisons, match scores, report generators, peer reviews, and market insights.

Access the full report findings from AVIA Marketplace's Top Remote Patient Monitoring Companies list here .

