IDEXX Announces Novel Diagnostic Test for Kidney Injury, Expanding the Veterinary Industry's Most Comprehensive Renal Testing Portfolio

The IDEXX Cystatin B Test can help veterinarians detect kidney injury before changes in kidney function, promoting better patient outcomes

WESTBROOK, Maine, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, today announced the launch of the first veterinary diagnostic test for detecting kidney injury in cats and dogs. According to a recent IDEXX survey, as many as one-third of kidney cases seen by veterinarians are related to kidney injury, and a diagnosis can be challenging due to subtle or nonspecific signs.1 The IDEXX Cystatin B Test will be included in test panels assessing renal health, uncovering new clinical insights for an estimated two million patient visits annually. These tests will be run at IDEXX Reference Laboratories starting later this year in the U.S. and Canada, with plans to introduce the test in Europe in 2024.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (PRNewswire)

The kidneys are vital to the overall health of a patient, regulating blood pressure, electrolyte balance, and red blood cell production, and removing toxins. IDEXX SDMA testing provides veterinarians with unmatched insights into kidney function, and the IDEXX Cystatin B Test will enhance their view into kidney health by detecting injury and providing additional clarity when a change in kidney function may not be apparent. Together, the IDEXX Cystatin B and IDEXX SDMA® tests offer a comprehensive view of the kidneys by uncovering structural injury and impaired kidney function.

"With the addition of the IDEXX Cystatin B Test, we are pleased to offer the industry's first biomarker for kidney injury," said Jay Mazelsky, IDEXX President and Chief Executive Officer. "The IDEXX portfolio of tests and technologies enables veterinarians to intervene earlier, advance treatment, and now detect kidney injury, resulting in better outcomes throughout the lives of their patients."

The IDEXX expanded renal testing portfolio now includes:

IDEXX Cystatin B Test , detecting kidney injury with or without changes in kidney function, providing valuable insights in cases such as early toxin exposure.

IDEXX SDMA ® Test and creatinine, helping to establish a baseline for kidney function for monitoring and early kidney disease detection.

IDEXX FGF-23 Test, allowing for more confident recommendations of targeted therapy for cats diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) by monitoring phosphorous overload.

Urine testing, providing a deeper understanding of total kidney health by examining the physical and chemical properties of urine.

For more information on the IDEXX Cystatin B Test and IDEXX kidney health solutions, please visit IDEXX Cystatin B.

A joint statement from three founding members of the American College of Veterinary Nephrology and Urology accentuates the value this novel biomarker holds in the industry and aligns with a recent statement from the International Renal Interest Society (IRIS):

"The advent of diagnostic biomarkers capable to detect the presence of acute kidney injury as well as active and ongoing kidney injury in advance of or in the absence of changes in conventional markers of kidney function forecast an important advance in the evaluation of acute and chronic kidney disease in dogs. The development and validation of Cystatin-B as an active kidney injury biomarker in dogs that will be readily available to veterinarians has the potential to reshape the future diagnostic and therapeutic directions of kidney disease. As nephrologists, we anxiously await this new era of early disease discovery and management."

Dr, Gilad Segev, DVM, Dip. ECVIM-CA (Internal Medicine)

American College of Veterinary Nephrology and Urology, Founding Member

Associate Professor of Veterinary Medicine

Head, Small Animal Internal Medicine

Koret School of Veterinary Medicine

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Dr. Shelly Vaden, DVM, PhD, DACVIM (SAIM)

American College of Veterinary Nephrology and Urology, Founding Member

Professor Internal Medicine (Nephrology and Urology)

Medical Director, Extracorporeal Therapies

Chief of Staff, Small Animal

North Carolina State University, College of Veterinary Medicine

Larry D. Cowgill, DVM, PhD, Dipl. ACVIM (SAIM)

American College of Veterinary Nephrology and Urology, Founding Member

Professor, Department of Medicine & Epidemiology

2108 Tupper Hall

School of Veterinary Medicine

University of California-Davis

About IDEXX

IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions—to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs nearly 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: idexx.com. For media inquiries, please get in touch at media@idexx.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "may," "anticipates," "intends," "would," "will," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "should," "project," and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide our current expectation or forecasts of future events; are based on current estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions; and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by IDEXX pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of some of these risks and uncertainties. IDEXX assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are advised to review IDEXX's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC's EDGAR database at sec.gov and via IDEXX's website at idexx.com).

References

Data on file at IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Westbrook, Maine USA: Data from IDEXX global survey conducted August 2021–September 2021.

IDEXX Logo (PRNewsfoto/Idexx Laboratories, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Idexx Laboratories, Inc.