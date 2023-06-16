CPKC announces Investor Day webcast

CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) announced today that it will webcast its Investor Day presentations in Kansas City on June 28, 2023.

The live webcast and presentation slides will be available on CPKC's website at www.cpkcinvestorday.com. Presentation slides will be posted on June 28 prior to the event.

Members of CPKC's industry-leading senior executive team will share how CPKC is primed to execute the advantages of the new combined single-line network to drive long-term profitable growth. Speakers on June 28 include:

Keith Creel , President and Chief Executive Officer

John Brooks , Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer

Mark Redd , Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer,

Nadeem Velani , Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

John Orr , Executive Vice-President and Chief Transformation Officer

James Clements , Executive Vice-President Strategic Planning & Technology

Jonathan Wahba , Senior Vice-President Sales and Marketing, Intermodal, Automotive & Bulk

Coby Bullard , Senior Vice-President Sales and Marketing, Merchandise, ECP & Transloads

Justin Meyer , Senior Vice-President Mechanical & Engineering

Mike Foran , Senior Vice-President Network and Capacity Management

Maeghan Albiston , Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Ian Gray , Vice-President Financial Planning & Accounting

Pam Arpin , Vice-President and Chief Information Officer

David Eaton , Director of Business Development Mexico

The presentation will run from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. CT.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

