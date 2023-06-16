LONGi announces new conversion efficiency of 33.5% for its silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells at Intersolar Europe 2023

MUNICH, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intersolar Europe 2023, one of the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, kicked off in Munich, Germany on June 14, 2023. At the exhibition site, LONGi announced the new conversion efficiency of 33.5% for silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells based on commercial CZ silicon wafers.

According to the European Solar Test Installation (ESTI), LONGi has achieved conversion efficiency of 33.5% for silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells, an increase of 1.7% from the previous 31.8% published on the 16th International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC) in Shanghai. Currently this is the 2nd highest efficiency record in the world and there is a possibility of continuous improvement in the future.

LONGi R&D team is one of the earliest in China to carry out research on tandem solar cells. In the face of mass production development, the LONGi R&D team has achieved successive breakthroughs in key technologies. These include perovskite thin-film crystal growth on textured silicon substrates, effective bulk passivation and light management, and these advancements have led to rapid improvements in the efficiency of silicon-based tandem cells.

"Improving cell conversion efficiency and reducing the cost of electricity remain the perpetual theme driving the development of the photovoltaic industry." Says Li Zhenguo, President of LONGi during the speech. From April 2021, LONGi has broken the world record for solar cell efficiency 14 times, and currently holds the title of achieving the highest conversion efficiency for silicon solar cells at 26.81%. Since listing in 2012, LONGi has invested over 20 billion yuan in R&D and has obtained 2,132 patents of various types.

"The photovoltaic power generation is 'born from light' and the light from the sun is just fair to everyone. As a global inclusive energy source, photovoltaic is sending light and well-being to various countries and regions around the world. Over the past decade, because the cost of electricity has dropped by more than 90%, photovoltaic has become the most economical energy type in most countries in the world." Li Zhenguo emphasized.

At this year's Intersolar Europe, LONGi brought its world-record-holding conceptual product 2681 to the audiences. This conceptual product named 2681 weighs 31.8 kg and has a size of 2278 mm × 1134 mm. Its ultra-high efficiency is based on the advanced technology of 26.81% crystalline silicon solar cell efficiency achieved last year, and its ultra-high performance comes from high cell development. It also has other features like voltage and symmetrical cell structure, and power generation of over 600 W.

According to the company, the LONGi R&D team managed to transform laboratory data into a conceptual product within a mere six-month timeframe. The development of the conceptual product brings it one step closer to achieving mass production.

Every technological breakthrough of LONGi is not solely based on the advancement of laboratory data but is driven by the goal of industrialization. LONGi swiftly incorporates advanced and cutting-edge technologies from around the world into mass production, thereby facilitating the technological advancement of the entire industry.

In the future, LONGi seeks to participate in the development of the global PV industry through investment, technical cooperation and other forms, so that more countries can see that Chinese enterprises in the high-end manufacturing industry also have the ability and willingness to carry out global cooperation.

