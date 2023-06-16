PYA Inducted into The University of Kansas Health System Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. , June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PYA is honored to announce its induction into The University of Kansas Health System Hall of Fame, the highest honor bestowed by the health system.

Professional services firm PYA has been inducted into the University of Kansas Health System Hall of Fame

PYA is recognized as a 2023 Hall of Fame Partner in Excellence Award recipient, which honors organizations that partner with the health system to make a lasting impact on the people of the region.

"A partner creates a relationship with us, believes in us, and answers the call anytime we call, and that's what PYA has done throughout the years," said Bob Page, The University of Kansas Health System President and CEO.

"We are deeply honored by the recognition from The University of Kansas Health System," said Marty Brown, PYA President and CEO. "The induction into the Hall of Fame is truly a remarkable reflection of the core values PYA holds dear. Above all, we work every day to serve our clients with a focus on building relationships, and our work with The University of Kansas Health System reflects that passion. We are honored and privileged to have been able to partner with this incredible health system for 13 years."

PYA's partnership with The University of Kansas Health System began in 2010 when the firm helped the system acquire Kansas City Cancer Center. Since then, PYA has served the system with valuation, transaction, and integration services related to several strategic growth initiatives, such as the 2022 opening of the Proton Therapy Center, the affiliation with Olathe Health, and the development of the Kansas Heart and Stroke Collaborative, which now provides resources for more than 80 rural communities within the state.

The University of Kansas Health System has grown to become one of the most recognized health systems in the country, being honored nationally by Forbes, Newsweek, Fortune, and others. The health system has continually been honored for its clinical achievements, earning many honors and accolades including recognition as one of the top 50 programs in eight adult medical and surgical specialties by U.S. News & World Report.

"The University of Kansas Health System has plans to keep expanding our services and providing robust care…and you can bet PYA will continue to be one of our first calls," said Steve Stites, MD, Executive Vice President, Clinical Affairs, and Chief Medical Officer.

The 2023 induction took place on June 8. Watch a video prepared by The University of Kansas Health System recognizing PYA's induction into the Hall of Fame.

