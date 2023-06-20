China Airlines Announces Order for Eight 787 Dreamliners at Paris Air Show - Airline exercises options for eight 787-9s to add flexibility to their regional route network

LE BOURGET, France, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and China Airlines today finalized an order for eight 787-9 Dreamliners at the 2023 Paris Air Show. This firm order, which was previously posted to Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website as unidentified, follows the airline's first-ever order for 16 787-9s announced last year.

China Airlines also becomes the newest 787-10 customer as it converts six 787-9s to the 787-10, the largest member of the 787 family, to add flexibility and capacity on its regional network as passenger demand continues to rise above pre-pandemic levels.

With this order, the carrier will introduce 24 super-efficient 787s over the next several years, strengthening the airline's existing global network. The 787 enables China Airlines to reduce fuel use and emissions by 20%, which will support the airline to meet its sustainability goals.

The 787 family is selling at the highest rate in its history, receiving more than 250 orders and commitments in the past six months.

