CoinDesk Indices and Truvius Join Forces to Make Crypto Sector Exposure Available for Direct Investing

Collaboration to deliver pioneering approach for direct investing in crypto sectors

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinDesk Indices ("CDI"), a subsidiary of CoinDesk and the leading provider of digital asset indices by AUM since 2014, today announced a collaboration with Truvius , a provider of thematic digital asset portfolios constructed for institutions and individuals that is backed by Galaxy's venture team, an affiliate of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd . CDI and Truvius will deliver a digital asset investment "first" to allow direct investing access to portfolios managed by Truvius tracking CDI's crypto sector indices.

CoinDesk Indices (PRNewswire)

This pioneering effort will mark a significant milestone and introduce a new paradigm in the digital asset ecosystem. By combining CDI's digital asset classification expertise and experience as a trusted provider of digital asset indices with the power of Truvius's systematic theme-driven process, clients will soon have access to investable, automated, and highly innovative portfolios tracking digital asset indices which allow customization, including ability to allocate to model portfolios tracking multiple indices.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with CoinDesk Indices in offering a groundbreaking investment solution," said Connor Farley, CEO and Co-Founder of Truvius. "Our institutional quality, transparent sophistication, and fiduciary focus, coupled with CDI's trusted expertise, will enable clients to directly participate in the growth potential of crypto sectors. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to constant innovation and broadening access to thoughtfully constructed digital asset products for all investors."

"We are excited to work with the exceptional team at Truvius to help them generate innovative and forward-thinking products to improve and democratize access to nuanced digital asset investment strategies," said Andy Baehr, CFA, Managing Director at CoinDesk Indices. "CDI's meticulously constructed and market-tested index methodologies provide a strong foundation for the Truvius platform for both benchmarking and direct exposure to index-based portfolios."

The sectors that will soon be available on the Truvius platform include computing, culture & entertainment, currency, decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contract platform represented by the following CDI indices:

The sectors are based on CDI's Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) , which evaluates and categorizes thousands of digital assets into distinct sectors monthly. The constituents within these sectors then go through a screening process to meet certain trading and custody requirements. Those that meet the criteria form the crypto sector indices, designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of some of the largest and most liquid digital assets.

Steve Kurz, Global Head of Asset Management at Galaxy, commented, "By introducing access to crypto sectors, CoinDesk Indices and Truvius are not only expanding opportunities for investors but also pushing the boundaries of digital asset investment strategies. This collaboration is a testament to their collective vision and expertise in driving the market forward in a thoughtful and careful manner."

To register for updates and be the first to access these crypto sectors through Truvius, please join the waitlist here .

About CoinDesk Indices

CoinDesk Indices (CDI), a subsidiary of CoinDesk, has been the leading provider of digital asset indices by AUM since 2014. We are driven by precision, rigor, research and a desire to educate the marketplace and empower investors. CoinDesk, a media, events, data, and indices company, is the most influential and trusted platform for the global crypto ecosystem.

About Truvius

Truvius is powering systematic investing for digital assets. The Truvius investment platform leverages institutional-grade portfolio construction techniques to deliver durable, direct index-style digital asset products for institutional and individual investors alike alongside an education-rich experience supported by transparent and compliance-first investment processes. Launching this year, Truvius is based in Boston and backed by some of the top investors in crypto including Galaxy and New Form Capital, among others. To learn more about Truvius, please visit https://www.truvius.io .

Press Contacts

Casey Craig, Global Head of Communications at CoinDesk

casey@coindesk.com

JConnelly

CDI@jconnelly.com

Truvius

press@truvius.io

Disclaimer

The Information is not an offer to buy or sell, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any investment banking services, securities, futures, options, commodities or other financial instruments or to participate in any investment banking services or trading strategy.

CoinDesk Indices, Inc. ("CDI") does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment offered by any third party that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index, indicator or signal. CDI is neither an investment adviser nor a commodity trading adviser and makes no representation regarding the advisability of making an investment linked to any CDI index, indicator or signal. CDI does not act as a fiduciary. A decision to invest in any asset linked to a CDI index, indicator or signal should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document or elsewhere by CDI. All content contained or used in any CDI index, indicator or signal (the "Content") is owned by CDI and/or its third-party data providers and licensors, unless stated otherwise by CDI. CDI does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, adequacy, validity or availability of any of the Content. CDI is not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, in the results obtained from the use of any of the Content. CDI does not assume any obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. © 2023 CoinDesk Indices, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CoinDesk Indices