Global X ETFs Launches the Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP)

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP), which provides investors with exposure to the short-term Treasury bill market. The fund is the latest addition to Global X's growing suite of Income products.

In recent months, the front end of the yield curve has risen significantly i creating a sharply inverted yield curve as the US Federal Reserve has aimed to tame inflation by raising rates. During such periods of elevated interest rates, short-term treasuries can offer investors a compelling alternative to cash positions. Treasury bills can provide investors with income potential while carrying relatively low interest rate risk due to their short-term nature. CLIP offers investors the benefit of these short-term treasuries in the form of a transparent and cost-effective ETF wrapper.

"Global X's launch of CLIP offers an attractive option for investors seeking to maintain flexibility during this uncertain macroeconomic environment," said Rohan Reddy, Director of Research at Global X ETFs. "This product leverages our expertise in income-based solutions to help provide clients and advisors with critical access to the front end of the treasury curve."

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill Index. It carries a total expense ratio of 0.07%.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features over 100 ETF strategies and over $41 billion in assets under management.ii While we are widely recognized for our Thematic Growth, Income, Commodity, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Risk Management, Digital Asset, and other solutions to suit a range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $520 billion in assets under management worldwide.iii Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the U.S., Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $80 billion in assets under management.iv

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Fixed income securities are subject to loss of principal during periods of rising interest rates. U.S. Treasury obligations may differ in their interest rates, maturities, times of issuance and other characteristics. Similar to other issuers, changes to the financial condition or credit rating of the U.S. Government may cause the value of the Fund's investment in U.S. Treasury obligations to decline. An investment in the fund is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund is not a money market fund, does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value, and is not subject to the risk limiting provisions applicable to money market funds.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's summary or full prospectuses, which may be found at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments.

Media Contact

Ariel Kouvaras, Sloane PR

212-446-1884

