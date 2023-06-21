Phoenix Children's Named a "Best Children's Hospital" by U.S. News & World Report for 13th Year in a Row

The Health System Was Also Named Top Children's Hospital in Arizona

PHOENIX, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 13th consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has ranked Phoenix Children's among the nation's "Best Children's Hospitals." The health system was also named the No. 1 children's hospital in Arizona and third in the Southwest region. Phoenix Children's is the only children's hospital in Arizona ever to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report.

For the 13th consecutive year, Phoenix Children’s is among the nation’s “Best Children’s Hospitals and is the No. 1 children’s hospital in Arizona. Phoenix Children’s is ranked in 8 specialties and is the only children’s hospital in Arizona ever to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report. (PRNewswire)

"It's been 40 years since Phoenix Children's opened on the campus of Good Samaritan Hospital, but it's only been 20 years since we became a freestanding children's hospital. We have spent the last two decades creating robust and nationally recognized programs, increasing our clinical capacity, expanding our ranks with world-renowned clinicians and research luminaries, and growing into an integrated pediatric health network," said Robert L. Meyer, President and CEO, Phoenix Children's. "Being ranked among the nation's top children's hospitals validates and reinforces our mission-driven work to provide the world-class pediatric care Arizona children need and deserve."

U.S. News & World Report surveys nearly 200 children's hospitals annually using a variety of measures including clinical expertise, patient outcomes and national reputation. Rankings also reflect survey results from thousands of pediatric specialists who rate children's hospitals based on where they would send their sickest patients, without respect to proximity or cost. Of the hospitals surveyed this year, only 89 nationwide were named a "Best Children's Hospital" in one or more pediatric specialties.

Phoenix Children's complete 2023-24 rankings include:

"These rankings offer families additional confidence, knowing their kids are receiving top-quality care from providers who are among the nation's very best," said Phoenix Children's Chief Medical Officer Michael Ritchey, MD. "As our health system continues to expand, families can be assured their child will continue to receive this high level of care at all sites of service."

Phoenix Children's "Best Children's Hospital" recognition is one of many clinical distinctions the health system has achieved in the past year. Among them, Phoenix Children's received accreditation by the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs, signifying the highest ethical standards in research. The health system also earned a pair of the highest achievable three-year accreditations for inpatient rehabilitation services from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

For more information, go to PhoenixChildrens.org.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, five pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service-related outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Phoenix Children's