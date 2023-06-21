WHITE MARLIN OPEN JOINS SPORT FISHING CHAMPIONSHIP

World's Largest and Richest Billfish Tournament Becomes New Atlantic Division Championship Event

DALLAS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport Fishing Championship (SFC) the governing body of saltwater tournament fishing, announced today that its annual Atlantic Division Championship is set to call the White Marlin Open home. The White Marlin Open will celebrate its 50th anniversary as SFC's newest legacy tournament.

"This is a historic day for our sport and industry," said Mark Neifeld, Commissioner and CEO of Sport Fishing Championship. "We are honored to showcase the rich fishing history and world-class competition that the White Marlin Open brings to SFC. This is a momentous partnership that signifies our joint efforts, and the efforts of all of our tournament partners, to create a legacy championship for the sport of saltwater fishing that will be passed down for generations to come."

The White Marlin Open will join SFC's Billfish Championship series beginning in August 2023, serving as the finale to the circuit's four Atlantic Division events. It is the last domestic stop on the tour, prior to the conclusion of the overall 12-event series at the International Billfish Tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"The White Marlin Open is thrilled to join Sport Fishing Championship," said Madelyne Motsko, White Marlin Open Tournament Director. "The White Marlin Open is a proud industry leader in tournament competition, conservation and fan experience. By teaming up with SFC, we can further showcase our historic event and the Ocean City, Maryland, community to an international audience while reaching more fans across the globe."

The White Marlin Open will join SFC's internationally televised Billfish Championship event, alongside a roster of some of the most notable tournaments across the Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic Seaboard and the Caribbean.

About Sport Fishing Championship

SFC is the governing body of saltwater tournament fishing with SFC being the largest owner and media rights holder of saltwater fishing tournaments in the industry, available to watch on every major cable and OTT platform on CBS Sports Network and YouTube. In April 2023 SFC launched The Catch, an offshore fishing competition that paired current NFL greats with SFC star anglers. The two-hour live event aired on CBS and Paramount+.

About White Marlin Open

The White Marlin Open is a 49-year-old deep-sea fishing tournament held annually in Ocean City, Maryland. Long known as the "World's Largest Billfishing Tournament," the Open has awarded over $95 million for catches of the gamefish that migrate up the Gulf Stream each summer. The first tournament was held in 1974 and drew 57 boats, 150 anglers, and paid $20,000 in prize money. The 2022 event drew 408 boats, over 3,500 contestants, and awarded over $8.6 million dollars in prize money, including the top individual prize of $4.53 million dollars which established a new world record award for the catch of a fish!

