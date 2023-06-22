Redwood Investment Management Welcomes Vincent Calvanese as Head of Private Market Investments

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Investment Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Calvanese as the Head of Private Market Investments. With his extensive experience and proven track record in the Private Debt, Real Estate, and Private Equity spaces, Mr. Calvanese strengthens Redwood's position as an innovator and leader in the investment management market focused on serving financial advisors and their clients.

With 23 years of experience, including the past 9 years focused on private markets, he brings a deep understanding of the intricacies, complexities, and opportunities within this developing sector. Prior to Redwood, Mr. Calvanese developed and delivered wealth solutions in the private market space at firms including Griffin Capital, Transamerica, and FS Investments.

In his new role at Redwood, Mr. Calvanese is responsible for overseeing the firm's private market investments division. He will leverage his deep industry knowledge and expertise to implement and align Redwood private asset investment strategies with client needs, goals, and objectives. Mr. Calvanese's appointment further strengthens Redwood's commitment to providing dynamic investment opportunities and delivering innovative value to its clients.

"We are excited to welcome Vincent to our team as the Head of Private Market Investments," said Michael Messinger, Founder and Managing Partner of Redwood. "His extensive private markets experience makes him the ideal leader for this initiative. We are confident that his strategic vision and expertise will ignite our growth in this rapidly evolving market."

About Redwood Investment Management:

Redwood Investment Management is an institutional investment management firm delivering RiskFirst® investment solutions to financial advisors and their clients through the Redwood mutual funds, the LeaderShares® ETFs and the Engineered Risk-Budgeted Model portfolios.

Redwood pioneered the RiskFirst® investment philosophy and process that empowers financial advisors to provide better client outcomes. Rooted in the understanding that client success begins with appropriate, achievable expectations based on the manageable variable of "risk," Redwood provides advisors a comprehensive, turnkey solutions set. These solutions have helped Redwood evolve as a diversified financial services company managing $2.4 billion in assets, catering to a strong community of 300+ independent advisors.

