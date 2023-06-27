Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements Introduces New Joint Care™

Formulated to support mobility, Joint Care helps maintain healthy cartilage and joints in all dog breeds

ST. LOUIS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proactively supporting joint health in dogs is important to their well-being, especially for breeds that are pre-disposed to joint conditions. That's why Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements has announced the availability of Joint Care, a new soft chew supplement that supports mobility, healthy cartilage and joints in dogs and puppies of all breeds & sizes.

Developed by Purina researchers and veterinarians over two and a half years, Joint Care is the latest addition to the Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements line. It is formulated to support mobility and normal daily activity and promotes performance of activities such as walking, climbing and general movements in dogs. It is recommended for dogs and puppies that are pre-disposed to joint conditions.

Joint Care contains collagen, hyaluronic acid, glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate to help maintain healthy cartilage and joints, along with omega-3 fatty acids to support a normal inflammatory response in joints from natural aging.

"A joint supplement like Joint Care is an easy way to help keep our dogs jumping, fetching, running and 'dogging' as comfortably as possible" said RuthAnn Lobos, DVM CCRT CVAT, senior veterinarian at Purina.

Adding a joint supplement is one way for pet owners to support their dogs' joint health, but Dr. Lobos recommends considering a variety of ways to support their mobility and well-being:

Maintain Ideal Body Condition: As published research shows, the best way to be kind to your pup and his joints is maintaining ideal body condition. Ideal body condition means being able to feel their ribs, see a waistline and observe an abdominal tuck, where their rib cage is lower than their belly.

Keep Muscles Engaged: Provide your dog a variety of activities on different surfaces, such as playing fetch in grass or walks on soft gravel, to help keep different muscles activated, avoid overuse injuries, and engage their minds. After all, variety is the spice of life for our pets too!

Provide Steps or a Ramp: When getting in and out of the car or on and off the sofa, bed, furniture, it's a good idea to have steps or a ramp no matter what the age of the dog. The repetitive impact can cause "Jump Down" syndrome in dogs, which can lead to elbow arthritis, pain, and discomfort.

Feed a Nutritious Diet: Diets rich in omega three fatty acids from fish oil help to decrease inflammation in the joints and quality protein helps to fuel healthy muscles that support those joints.

Joint Care is recommended for daily use and is available in a 30-count small size chew for $12.99 and a 30-count large chew size for $19.99. It is available through your veterinarian, at select pet specialty and online retailers nationwide, and on www.proplanvetdirect.com.

For more information on Joint Care, visit www.proplanvetdirect.com or speak to your veterinarian.

