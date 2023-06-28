AIRPORTS TO RESHAPE GLOBAL TRAVEL INFRASTRUCTURE THROUGH 2050

Oliver Wyman Forum Sees Changing Purpose of Airports, With Climate Sustainability, Passenger Experience as Key Priorities

BARCELONA, Spain, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting firm and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), launched a new report today on the future of airports. The report was produced by the consulting firm's think tank Oliver Wyman Forum in collaboration with Airports Council International (ACI World) and the Sustainable Tourism Global Center (STGC), a multinational coalition spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia.

The report, entitled The Evolution of Airports: A Flight Path to 2050 identifies priorities and trends needed to "future-proof" operations and cut greenhouse gas emissions. Achieving net zero represents a key priority.

Airports account for 2% to 5% of total aviation emissions, which represent approximately 2.5% of total carbon emissions globally. According to the report authors, airports will become energy hubs and producers that provide the alternative fuels needed to support aviation's efforts to reduce emissions. This will happen as airports simultaneously work to electrify their own ground transport and take other steps to work toward net zero.

Meanwhile, biometrics and digital identities will transform the passenger experience, and artificial intelligence and 3D printing will improve the efficiency of airport operations. As part of this transition, today's approximately 11.3 million airport workers will need to develop a more specialized skillset in such applications as digital technology and cybersecurity. In addition, collaboration with public transit agencies will be required to pursue integrated, green-transit strategies.

The report identifies four airport types and includes interviews with 18 airport chief executives from across these airport types to understand the megatrends shaping their future. Flight Path to 2050 presents case studies from four of today's airports around the world representing each of these types: Dubai International Airport represents "Global Hub Connectors", Memphis International Airport is an example of "Cargo Gateways", Geneva Airport represents "City Airports", and Uruguay's Carrasco International Airport is an example of "Leisure Gateways."

The report was released today at the ACI EUROPE/WORLD Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition. Rana Nawas, a partner in Oliver Wyman's Transportation and Services practice, will present the findings at the conference. "Because airports are a critical enabler of the global economy, the aim of our report is to map out the biggest disruptors airports can expect, along with potential solutions for implementation by governments, airport leaders, and the air travel industry at large," Nawas said.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, ACI World Director General, said: "We are thrilled to be launching The Evolution of Airports: A Flight Path to 2050 with our partners Oliver Wyman and the STGC. The future is not a distant horizon but something airports are creating daily to benefit travelers worldwide. This view-from-the-top report highlights the main trends shared by the world's leading airport CEOs as well as strategic guidance from participating organizations. The Evolution of Airports provides thoughtful insights into the future trends shaping the world's airports and offers stakeholders and regulators advice on how they can support the path forward for airports."

Her Excellency Gloria Guevara, Chief Special Advisor at the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia said: "As airports plan their roadmaps to 2030 and beyond, they have the potential and opportunity to lead the aviation industry, and support the Travel & Tourism sector to accelerate the reduction of emissions and transition to net zero. We have witnessed a number of airports achieving climate neutrality already; and more can join. Indeed, airports are a crucial backbone of the sector and their leadership is instrumental to the future of the sector and its fight against climate change. The development and deployment of new technologies, including data and digital identity, at airports also heralds the potential to create traveler centric experiences whilst reducing emissions and costs, increasing efficiencies, and improving the health of the planet."

