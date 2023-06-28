Contact Troubleshooters
Fortrea Holdings and PHINIA Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, July 6:

  • Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASD:FTRE) will replace Seneca Foods Corp. (NASD:SENEA). S&P 500 constituent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is spinning off Fortrea Holdings in a transaction expected to be completed on July 3. Seneca Foods is no longer representative of the small-cap market space. Laboratory Corporation of America will remain in the S&P 500 following the transaction.
  • PHINIA Inc. (NYSE: PHIN) will replace El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASD:LOCO). S&P 500 constituent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is spinning off PHINIA in a transaction expected to be completed on July 5. El Pollo Loco is no longer representative of the small-cap market space. BorgWarner will remain in the S&P 500 following the transaction.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 3, 2023

S&P 500

Addition

Fortrea Holdings

FTRE

Health Care

July 5, 2023

S&P 500

Addition

PHINIA

PHIN

Consumer Discretionary

July 6, 2023

S&P 500

Deletion

Fortrea Holdings

FTRE

Health Care

July 6, 2023

S&P 500

Deletion

PHINIA

PHIN

Consumer Discretionary

July 6, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Fortrea Holdings

FTRE

Health Care

July 6, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

PHINIA

PHIN

Consumer Discretionary

July 6, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Seneca Foods

SENEA

Consumer Staples

July 6, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

El Pollo Loco Holdings

LOCO

Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortrea-holdings-and-phinia-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301866366.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.