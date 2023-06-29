Denny's Unlocks Unprecedented Value with Launch of Gamified Rewards Program

Free items, like Denny's iconic birthday breakfast and premium bacon, are just

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN), America's Diner, has launched its revamped Denny's Rewards program, providing guests valuable monthly offers and introducing personalized challenges that unlock never-before-seen rewards. Once members join at Dennys.com or with the Denny's App, their digital wallet will hold offers, fun challenges, and keep track of rewards so they can easily redeem them for the Denny's flavors they crave.

"Denny's provides an incredible bang for your buck, and now our rewards challenges take value to a whole new level," said John Dillon, Denny's President. "At a time when guests place a premium on value, we are excited about this game-changing summer launch. The fact that it's also fun is the icing on the proverbial pancake."

Personalized challenges will be offered to Denny's Rewards members, and once they select a challenge, it is simple to follow one's progress to achieve the reward. The challenges allow for any type of dining experience: dine-in, take-out or delivery. For example, four visits to a Denny's before the end of July will land guests a free Grand Slam breakfast. Denny's is launching the program with two introductory challenges, and the program will feature new challenges and rewards each month.

"What better time to become a Denny's Rewards member than right now," said Sherri Landry, Denny's Chief Marketing Officer. "Not only is this a new and fun program with lots of exciting challenges and personalized rewards, but with the return of Baconalia, our Rewards members get two free pieces of HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Premium Cherrywood Bacon.* What could be better than free bacon?"

Existing members will see an automatic update to their program, so no action is necessary. Denny's rewards members receive the latest news about delicious menu additions and exclusive offers, including that much-heralded free breakfast on their birthday. To sign up, download the Denny's App from the App Store, Google Play or by visiting Dennys.com/rewards.

For more information about Denny's, please visit dennys.com.

*Offer is available until July 31, 2023, while supplies last

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. based family dining restaurant celebrating its 70th anniversary year and founding purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand – the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on number of restaurants. As of March 29, 2023, Denny's had 1,594 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 161 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

