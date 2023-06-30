Safety Alert Relating to Counterfeit Maggi Masala-ae-Magic Seasoning Sachets in the U.S.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé USA has been made aware by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that a small amount of Maggi Masala-ae-Magic Seasoning Sachets were sold to some U.S. retail outlets, and that product has tested positive for Salmonella. The affected product was not manufactured by Nestlé, nor does Nestlé sell this product in the United States.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Public Health Alert, the product has a code date of 20640 455AA and was distributed to retail customers in 12 states (GA, NC, OH, MD, TN, TX, MS, FL, VA, NJ, NY and PA) by Amin Trading Agency LLC.

Our understanding is that some of the counterfeit product made it to limited retail shelves, and we want to ensure consumers are aware of the potential safety risk of consuming this counterfeit product. Any consumers who purchased it should not consume and dispose of it immediately.

No Maggi products produced and distributed by Nestlé are impacted.

