This Week in Travel News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including AI for trip planning and Caribbean updates from Celebrity Cruises and Alaska Airlines.
- Priceline Unveils Trip Intelligence, its Summer 2023 Product Release, a Game-Changing Suite of Tools and Enhancements for Smarter Travel Booking
Trip Intelligence is an innovative suite of over 40 booking tools and site enhancements that support easier, more informed trip planning, including Priceline's Penny, a proprietary generative AI chatbot.
- Celebrity Cruises® Will Be Island Hopping Like Never Before with the Introduction of a New Caribbean Program Including the First Ever Stops to Perfect Day at CocoCay
Starting next April, sun chasers, beach lovers and relaxation seekers, will all be able to enjoy the Caribbean like never before on board two award-winning ships, Celebrity BeyondSM and Celebrity Reflection®, as they begin to call the tropics home.
- ISLAND Waterpark - World's Largest Indoor Beachfront Waterpark - Opens at Atlantic City's Showboat Resort on June 30th
The $100 million ISLAND Waterpark features 11 slides, a 1,000 square-foot surf simulator, first-of-its-kind nightlife entertainment exclusively for adults, and much, much more.
- The Caribbean is calling! Alaska Airlines adds new flights to the Bahamas
Alaska Airlines has added its first-ever flights to the Bahamas with nonstops from both Los Angeles and Seattle. The airline is also increasing its service to Mexico with new routes between Las Vegas and both Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta. All four new international routes begin flying in mid-December.
- Play Celebrity for a Day at SeaWorld this Summer with the "Ultimate VIP Tour," Granting Exclusive Access to Extraordinary Animal Encounters and Thrilling Attractions for the Whole Family
Personal VIP Tour Guides shepherd a highly customized, thoughtfully paced experience and interactions with perks including front of the line access to rides, reserved seating for presentations, character meet-and-greets, unique culinary experiences, exclusive in-park VIP lounges and reserved VIP parking for ultimate convenience.
- Study Reveals How Far Americans Will Travel and Go into Debt to See Their Favorite Musical Artists
"We've always known the influence that music has and our study further proves that," says Alex Miller, Founder of Upgraded Points. "Fans are willing to travel farther and spare no expense just for the chance to stand in the crowd and experience their favorites live."
- Nationally Acclaimed #1 Field of Screams Maryland Announces Major Expansion Following Last Year's Record-Breaking Attendance
Field of Screams Maryland, an immersive Halloween attraction, has doubled the number of stations of their flagship Super Screams Haunted trail, a one-hour walk through dark, cold, sinister woods, to include over 50 terrifying scenes packed full of custom props, décor, and actors, including Skinner Shack, Infested House, Laser Maze and the all-new Clown Freak Show.
- Pratt & Whitney and Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance Announce First GTF Engine Induction
AFI KLM E&M is one of several distinguished providers in Europe supporting GTF MRO work and will become the third facility in the region to provide full disassembly, assembly, and test capability for the PW1500G engine.
- Island Routes Unveils 'Private and Bespoke' Travel Experiences
From private catamaran cruises that sail island to island, and thrilling underwater adventures while snorkeling in Turks & Caicos, to swimming with the iconic pigs in The Exumas, the Private Collection will offer guests the chance to enjoy some of Island Routes' most adored tours all to themselves.
- Booking.com Launches New AI Trip Planner to Enhance Travel Planning Experience Travelers can ask the AI Trip Planner general travel-related questions, as well as more specific queries to support any stage of their trip planning process, including scoping out potential destinations and accommodation options, providing travel inspiration based on the individual traveler's needs and requirements, as well as creating itineraries for a particular city, country or region.
