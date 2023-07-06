Chuck D'Amico joins Cetera Investors

Established financial planning practice of nearly $70 million joins Cetera's branch community from Mass Mutual

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions can optimize professional control and value creation, announced today that Chuck D'Amico has joined the Cetera Investors branch in Tampa, Fla. D'Amico, a financial services veteran and longtime financial advisor, joins Cetera Investors from Mass Mutual and provides financial planning services to clients with nearly $70 million in assets.*

"The high-touch, local office culture and support make Cetera Investors a logical choice for the next chapter of my business and for my clients," D'Amico said. "Cetera's small firm feel combined with powerful growth resources, technology and support are clear differentiators and I am excited to elevate my business and serve clients as part of the Cetera Investors family."

"Chuck's extensive financial planning experience and dedication to clients make him a perfect fit for the Cetera Investors community," said LeAnn Rummel, president and CEO of Cetera Investment Services. "Cetera Investors is a great home for financial professionals seeking independence combined with local, personalized support. We welcome Chuck to the team and look forward to working together to deliver exceptional client service and help Chuck take his business to the next level."

"Our office was attractive to Chuck because of our advisor and leadership familiarity, continued growth and expansion of the office space, and the family feel of our office here in Tampa," said Matt Schommer, branch manager at Cetera Investors. "We are thrilled to welcome Chuck as the latest member of the Cetera Investors family in Tampa and anticipate many shared successes to come."

Formed through a 2019 acquisition, Cetera Investors has displayed exponential growth, and the Tampa office recently added several financial professionals as part of a sustained growth trend. D'Amico joining Cetera Investors represents the latest recruiting win for Cetera communities, which attracted record assets in 2022.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $330 billion in assets under administration and $116 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

*The assets under administration (AUA) data is as of June 1, 2023 under Mass Mutual.

Cetera Investors is a marketing name of Cetera Investment Services. Registered Representatives offering securities and Insurance Products through Cetera Investment Services LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC.

